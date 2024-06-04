Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Engineer Rashid, jailed J-K leader who defeated Omar Abdullah in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat?

Lok Sabha Election: LJP chief Chirag Paswan to take part in NDA meeting after winning all 5 seats in Bihar

NEET Result 2024: NTA NEET UG results declared at exams.nta.ac.in, DIRECT LINK here

Meet Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan's third wife, former Russian model, actress who met him at...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Home Minister Amit Shah wins Gandhinagar seat as BJP expected to sweep Gujarat again

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Engineer Rashid, jailed J-K leader who defeated Omar Abdullah in Baramulla Lok Sabha seat?

Lok Sabha Election: LJP chief Chirag Paswan to take part in NDA meeting after winning all 5 seats in Bihar

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

8 animals that can walk on one leg

Superfoods to regulate high blood sugar levels.

Weight loss tips: 8 exercises to reduce thigh fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 204 Results: Congress Turns Table In Karnataka, Big Gains in LS Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: A Big Loss For BJP In Maharashtra Election Results? I NDA Vs INDIA

Prajwal Revanna Arrest: JDS MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To SIT Custody Till June 4 I Hassan Sex Scandal

Meet Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan's third wife, former Russian model, actress who met him at...

India's richest actor slept on footpath, had no hit for 9 years, worth Rs 6300 crore; not Salman, Aamir, Akshay, Amitabh

Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

HomeIndia

India

Lok Sabha Election: LJP chief Chirag Paswan to take part in NDA meeting after winning all 5 seats in Bihar

Chirag Paswan said that counting is still underway and NDA will perform better when the final results will come.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 04, 2024, 06:14 PM IST

Lok Sabha Election: LJP chief Chirag Paswan to take part in NDA meeting after winning all 5 seats in Bihar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

After his party leads in all five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on his party's performance and a meeting of NDA will take place tomorrow.

"We contested for 5 seats and won all of them. The Union Home Minister congratulated me on the party's performance and also mentioned about NDA meeting tomorrow. We will take part in this meeting. The credit for this performance goes to our Prime Minister," Chirag said. He also extended his wishes to PM Modi and said that his party firmly supports the NDA government.

"I want to congratulate my Prime Minister Modi because, for the third time under his leadership, the NDA government is going to be formed. This 3rd term under the leadership of PM Modi will take the country to new heights, which he has promised the country. This government will fulfil all the promises made regarding development. Our party and our MPs support the NDA government," he added.

Further, speaking on NDA candidates still trailing at many seats, Chirag Paswan said that counting is still underway and NDA will perform better when the final results will come. "There are still many seats where the margin is very low. The counting of votes is underway. NDA's performance has been very good and it will be even better when the final results come," he said. Notably, Chirag Paswan's party candidates are currently leading from all the five seats they contested.

Arun Bharti is leading from Jamui seat, Rajesh Verma-Khagaria, Shambhavi--Samastipur, Chirag--Hajipur and Veena Devi-Vaishali.
According to the Election Commission, in Bihar's 40 seats, Janata Dal (United) is leading on 14 seats, BJP on 12, LJP on five, RJD on four, Congress on 2 and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) on two seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi has won the Gaya seat by a margin of 1,01,812 votes.
As per the latest data, BJP has won 13 seats and is leading on 231.

Congress has won 4 while leading on 93 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions. As per the Election Commission data, the NDA alliance is leading on around 300 seats while the INDIA bloc is at 230 seats. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

This top actress slapped Sanjeev Kumar, married Naval officer, died tragically; her husband was burnt alive after...

Mizoram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Full list of winner and loser candidates will be announced soon

Raveena Tandon shares first reaction to 'false accusation' of assault, attack by mob in Mumbai: 'No one...'

TDP's Chandrababu Naidu makes comeback in Andhra Pradesh Assembly after defeat, arrest

Mandi Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut leading in early trends

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Key candidates to watch out for in South India

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key seats Exit Poll predictions

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key battles in Hindi heartland

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement