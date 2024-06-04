Lok Sabha Election: LJP chief Chirag Paswan to take part in NDA meeting after winning all 5 seats in Bihar

Chirag Paswan said that counting is still underway and NDA will perform better when the final results will come.

After his party leads in all five Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan said on Tuesday that the Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated him on his party's performance and a meeting of NDA will take place tomorrow.

"We contested for 5 seats and won all of them. The Union Home Minister congratulated me on the party's performance and also mentioned about NDA meeting tomorrow. We will take part in this meeting. The credit for this performance goes to our Prime Minister," Chirag said. He also extended his wishes to PM Modi and said that his party firmly supports the NDA government.

"I want to congratulate my Prime Minister Modi because, for the third time under his leadership, the NDA government is going to be formed. This 3rd term under the leadership of PM Modi will take the country to new heights, which he has promised the country. This government will fulfil all the promises made regarding development. Our party and our MPs support the NDA government," he added.

Further, speaking on NDA candidates still trailing at many seats, Chirag Paswan said that counting is still underway and NDA will perform better when the final results will come. "There are still many seats where the margin is very low. The counting of votes is underway. NDA's performance has been very good and it will be even better when the final results come," he said. Notably, Chirag Paswan's party candidates are currently leading from all the five seats they contested.

Arun Bharti is leading from Jamui seat, Rajesh Verma-Khagaria, Shambhavi--Samastipur, Chirag--Hajipur and Veena Devi-Vaishali.

According to the Election Commission, in Bihar's 40 seats, Janata Dal (United) is leading on 14 seats, BJP on 12, LJP on five, RJD on four, Congress on 2 and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L) on two seats. Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) candidate Jitan Ram Manjhi has won the Gaya seat by a margin of 1,01,812 votes.

As per the latest data, BJP has won 13 seats and is leading on 231.

Congress has won 4 while leading on 93 seats. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA crossed the majority mark in early leads and the INDIA bloc above 200, defying all exit poll predictions. As per the Election Commission data, the NDA alliance is leading on around 300 seats while the INDIA bloc is at 230 seats. Most exit polls predicted a straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with quite a few of them projecting a two-thirds majority for the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

