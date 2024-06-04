Barmer Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Kailash Choudhary vs Ravindra Singh Bhati vs Ummeda Ram Beniwal

There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray including, Kailash Choudhary from the BJP, Ummeda Ram Beniwal from the Congress, and Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati.

Counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections commenced today morning across various states and Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 members, but counting is being conducted for 542 seats after BJP's Mukesh Dalal from Surat was elected unopposed.

The Barmer constituency in the state of Rajasthan went to polls on April 26 and is one of the most interesting constituencies to watch out for in Rajasthan. The contest is between BJP and Congress who are facing tough competition from an Independent candidate, Ravindra Singh Bhati.

There are a total of 11 candidates in the fray including, Kailash Choudhary from the BJP, Ummeda Ram Beniwal from the Congress, and Independent candidate Ravindra Singh Bhati.

As for the previous two elections, in 2014, BJP's Sona Ram defeated Congress Harish Choudhary and Independent candidates Jaswant Singh and Rama Ram. In the 2019 General Elections, BJP won the seat again with 846,526 votes and defeated Congress party's Manvendra Singh.