Meet Kamal Haasan’s heroine, who quit films at peak of career, was beaten, tortured by husband for 30 years, is now...

Many Bollywood actresses who achieved stardom with their debut film, later quit acting either for marriage or for other reasons. Some of these have also opened up about facing domestic abuse at home. One such actress, who left acting for marriage, faced torture by her husband.

The actress we are talking about started working at the age of 10 and achieved stardom with her first movie alongside Kamal Haasan. She is none other than Rati Agnihotri.

Rati Agnihotri started modeling at the age of 10 and started her career with Tamil films like Puthiya Vaarpugal and Niram Maaratha Pookkal in 1979. She made her Hindi debut alongside Kamal Haasan in the 1981 film Ek Duuje Ke Liye, which was a Hindi remake of the Telugu film Maro Charitra. With this, the actress rose to prominence and gave a number of hits like Coolie alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Faraz Aur Kanoon alongside Rishi Kapoor and Tawaif alongside Rishi Kapoor, Aapke Saath and Hukumat.

With several hits, Rati Agnihotri became one of the top Bollywood actresses in the 80s and just when she was at the peak of her career, The actress then got married businessman and architect Anil Virwani on February 9, 1985, and this led to her quitting acting. However, later after 30 years of marriage, Rati Agnihotri filed a case against her husband for harassment.

In 2015, S Jaykumar, deputy police commissioner (zone-III) said, “Rati Agnihotri, who married Anil Virwani in 1985 filed a complaint against him on Saturday saying he had mentally tortured her besides assaulting her physically. A case has been registered against Virwani under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 350 (use of criminal force), and 506 (criminal intimidation).” According to the report, Rati had said, “I thought in my mind that I am a 54-year-old woman and will gradually become old and weak and then one day I will get beaten to death.”

The actress made her comeback to films and made her debut in the English film An Ode To Lost Love in 2003. However, now according to reports, Rati Agnihotri spends a lot of time in Poland, where she owns an Indian restaurant with her sister Anita.