This blockbuster was inspired by Lata Mangeshkar, rejected by Hema, Dimple due to bold content, filmmaker got into...

Zeenat Aman and Shashi Kapoor-starrer Satyam Shivam Sundaram was one of the biggest blockbusters and even the most-debated film of that year.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2024, 06:50 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zeenat Aman in Satyam Shivam Sundaram
Actor and filmmaker Raj Kapoor has produced some of the finest classics of Bollywood. His films such as Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shree 420, and Sangam are still called some of the best films from Indian cinema. 

As a filmmaker Raj was known for pushing boundaries with his films, tackling taboo subjects and social issues. However, some of his movies also faced backlash and controversy for their bold themes and explicit scenes. Today, we will discuss one of his biggest blockbuster directorials that also (arguably) became the most debated, and controversial film in his filmography.  

Raj Kapoor's most controversial film was...

Satyam Shivam Sundaram, the 1978 Raj Kapoor directorial, starring Zeenat Aman, and Shashi Kapoor was the highly-anticipated film of the year, and after its release, it became the most debated film of the year. 

Raj Kapoor's inspiration for Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Ritu Nanda, in her book, Raj Kapoor Speaks, revealed that Lata Mangeshkar was the inspiration behind the film and that he wanted to cast her in the movie; "I visualised the story of a man falling for a woman with an ordinary face but a golden voice and wanted to cast Lata Mangeshkar in the role, the book quotes Raj Kapoor as saying."

Actresses who rejected Satyam Shivam Sundaram

As per media reports, before Zeenat was roped in to play village girl Roopa, Raj approached Hema Malini, Dimple Kapadia, and Vidya Sinha for the leading lady role. However, these actresses rejected the film as they found Roopa too bold, and were not comfortable with the clothes Roopa wore. It was also said that Raj offered the male lead role to the late Rajesh Khanna first, and he agreed. However, Kapoor's team insisted that Shashi should be considered for the role. Later, Raj replaced Rajesh with Shashi, and the former didn't get offended by the replacement. 

When Raj Kapoor was surrounded by controversies due to Satyam Shivam Sundaram 

In the film, a sequence of Zeenat wearing a transparent saree was criticised by a few people. Although the movie was passed with an A certificate, its exhibition was reportedly challenged by a man named Laxman from Himachal Pradesh, on the grounds of obscenity and also for juxtaposing a religious title with such content. As per The Week reported, a prosecution under section 292 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged against director Raj Kapoor for promoting "obscenity" through the film. The local magistrate court took cognisance and a summons/notice was issued to Kapoor. Kapoor first challenged the notice in Himachal Pradesh High Court and then approached the Supreme Court which found merit in Kapoor's contention and quashed the prosecution at the threshold. 

Box office collection of Satyam Shivam Sundaram 

Made on the reported budget of Rs 85 lakhs, Satyam Shivam Sundaram grossed Rs 4.50 crores in its lifetime. When adjusted for inflation, the film grossed Rs 123 crores against the budget of Rs 23 crores.

