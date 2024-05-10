Twitter
Vijay Raaz reveals he didn't want to do Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Run: 'Chaar baar mana karne ke baad...' | Exclusive

You do remember Siddharth's (Abhishek Bachchan) friend Ganesh and his reaction after eating Kauwa Biryani in Run? Read on to know interesting story behind the scene.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2024, 08:37 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vijay Raaz in Run
Actor Vijay Raaz has proven his impeccable comic timing in many comedy films. However, his character Ganesh from Abhishek Bachchan-starrer Run (2004) is regarded as the funniest character he played on screen. In the exclusive interaction, Vijay reveals he was not interested in doing Run, and he rejected the film four times. 

While promoting his new series, Murder At Mahim, with DNA India, Vijay recalls his initial reaction to Run. The actor says, "Main yeh (film) karna nahi chahta tha. Chaar baar mana karne ke baad phir se phone aa gaya (I wasn't interested in the film, and they called me even after rejecting it four times)." 

Furthermore, Vijay adds that demanded more money, so the producer (Boney Kapoor) would drop him, but he agreed. "Jab unka phone aaya toh maine socha ek hi tarika hai paise zyada mang liye, aur woh mann gaye. Toh phir majboori mein maine woh film ki (When they called me, I asked for a raise in acting fee, and they agreed. So, I was obliged to do the film)." The Delhi Belly actor further reveals after the filming commenced, he enjoyed the most. 

Even though Jeeva-directed, Run flopped at the box office, Vijay's character is still best remembered among classic comedy performances. Run also starred Bhumika Chawla opposite Jr Bachchan. The film was the remake of the Tamil film of the same name. 

READ: Vijay Raaz lauds OTT for giving freedom to artistes, storytellers: 'Hamare cinema mein kahani ko...' | Exclusive

In the same conversation, Vijay lauds OTT for bringing much-needed freedom to the creative field. The Delhi Belly actor says, "Yehi iski sabse sundar baat hai ki you're free. Jo boundaries cinema mein hai ki 'yeh hona chaiye, aisa chaiye hai', jo dusre log decide karte hai, waha kahani mar jaati hai. Yaha kahani front mein rehti hai (The best part about this platform is that you're free. The boundaries set by others in cinema often kill the story. But here, the story is prioritised)." Vijay and Ashutosh Rana's latest series Murder In Mahim is currently streaming on JioCinema.

