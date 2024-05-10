Ever seen bear climbing tree? If not, viral video will leave you stunned

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan has shattered a long-standing myth about bears' climbing abilities with a captivating video shared on X. In the footage, a Himalayan Black bear and its cub are seen expertly descending from a small tree, challenging the popular belief that bears cannot climb.

You all must have heard story how a friend saved his life from Bear by climbing a tree. Here a Himalayan Black Bear mother and cub showing how our childhood was a lie !! Captured this yesterday. pic.twitter.com/15pLH1D6HX — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 9, 2024

Accompanying the video was Kaswan's insightful commentary, pointing out the disparity between folklore and reality. He remarked, "You all must have heard the story of how a friend saved his life from a bear by climbing a tree. Here, a Himalayan Black Bear mother and cub show how our childhood was a lie!! Captured this yesterday."

The video quickly gained traction, amassing over 18k views and sparking various reactions from viewers. Kaswan's post not only offered a fascinating glimpse into the behaviour of Himalayan Black bears but also prompted contemplation on the inaccuracies perpetuated by popular folklore.

Reactions poured in from intrigued viewers:

"Lol. This is kinda cool," shared one individual.

Another chimed in, "That's great. Loved it."

"Scary to see it," remarked a third viewer.

A fourth comment read, "Really scary."

"omg this is shocking," exclaimed a fifth.

And a sixth viewer joined in, saying, "Haha. I loved it."