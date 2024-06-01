Twitter
India

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide

The accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am, an official said.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 05:33 PM IST

Gujarat: Three dead, over 40 injured after two buses collide
    Three persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a state transport bus hit a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims in Gujarat’s Arvalli district on Saturday, police said.

    The accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am, an official said.

    The state transport bus hit a motorcycle, and the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the road divider and collide with a luxury bus on the wrong side of the highway, he said.

    The official said the luxury bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Puri (Odisha).

    Three persons were killed, and more than 40 passengers sustained injuries, sub-inspector Ajaysinh Rathod said.

    The motorcyclist, a woman travelling in the luxury bus, and another passenger were killed, he said.

    Passengers from both buses were injured, and around 15 to 20 of them were referred to a hospital at Himatnagar in the neighbouring Sabarkantha district for treatment, while the rest were being treated at Modasa, he said.

    Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

     
    
    Advertisement