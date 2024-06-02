Rare Cosmic Event: These Indian cities to witness 6 planets in one line on...

This planetary parade features Mercury, Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, Uranus, and Neptune, promising a visual feast for sky gazers worldwide.

Get ready for a spectacular cosmic event as a rare planetary alignment graces the skies, promising a breathtaking display that astronomy enthusiasts won't want to miss.

While the optimal viewing time for this celestial spectacle is on June 3, 2024, the show will extend over several days, both preceding and following this date.

Planetary alignment occurs when planets in our solar system appear to align in a straight line or close to it from the perspective of Earth-bound observers, offering various configurations of this awe-inspiring phenomenon.

According to experts from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics in Bengaluru, Jupiter will be closer to the Sun leading up to June 3, with Mercury gradually taking its place as the week unfolds.

However, observing these planets near the horizon just before sunrise might prove challenging due to their proximity to the Sun.

During the alignment, Saturn will gleam prominently in the eastern morning sky, emitting a yellowish hue, while Mars, positioned below, showcases a striking reddish color. Adding to the celestial panorama, the crescent Moon will make a captivating appearance.

Approximately 20 minutes before sunrise, viewers can catch glimpses of Jupiter and Mars, with Mercury positioned less than 10 degrees above the eastern horizon. However, Uranus and Neptune, known for their faintness, may remain elusive to the naked eye, and Venus will be too close to the Sun for observation.

Despite common misconceptions, the planets won't appear larger than usual during this alignment. Instead, the alignment showcases their orbits roughly aligning in the same plane, with slight inclinations from Earth's orbit, known as the Ecliptic.

Experts assure that the planetary alignment will be visible across India, provided there are clear skies ahead of sunrise.

For those eager to witness this cosmic spectacle firsthand, setting an early morning alarm to catch the planetary parade before sunrise each day this week will provide an opportunity to marvel at the beauty and wonder of our solar system in motion.