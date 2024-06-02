'The whole world....': Babar Azam opens up on excitement around India vs Pakistan encounters

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the most intense in cricket history.

Pakistan's white-ball captain, Babar Azam, recently addressed the anticipation surrounding the upcoming T20 World Cup 2024 clash against India at the Nassau International Cricket Stadium in New York on June 9.

The rivalry between India and Pakistan is widely regarded as one of the most intense in cricket history, characterized by fierce competition and high stakes resulting from historical and political tensions between the two neighboring nations.

Due to ongoing political tensions, India and Pakistan only face each other in multi-nation tournaments, with bilateral series currently suspended. The last encounter between these arch-rivals took place during the ODI World Cup in India last year, where India emerged victorious over Babar Azam's team by 7 wickets.

During a discussion on the PCB podcast, Babar Azam emphasized the global significance of matches between India and Pakistan. He highlighted the importance of maintaining composure and focus in preparation for the highly anticipated clash in New York.

"The whole world waits for India vs Pakistan match; the world stops to watch that encounter. It is discussed too much wherever you go in the world. The players get different vibes and excitement. What will happen is that everyone supports their country, so the focus is on that match." Pakistan skipper said.

"The whole world is focused on the day when the India-Pakistan match is held. Naturally, there will be nerves, but we need to keep our focus, stick to the basics and play easy cricket." he added.

India and Pakistan are set to face off for the ninth time in the history of the T20 World Cup. In their previous eight encounters, India has emerged victorious on eight occasions, with Pakistan securing their only win in the 2021 edition of the tournament.

Under the leadership of Babar Azam, Pakistan managed to defeat their long-standing rivals, India, in the T20 World Cup 2021.

Pakistan were crowned champions of the T20 World Cup in 2009. In the most recent edition of the tournament, they reached the final but were defeated by England, who claimed their second title in Melbourne.

Also read| KKR star Venkatesh Iyer ties the knot with Shruti Raghunathan, see pics