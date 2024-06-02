Twitter
Cricket

Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'

With no notable foreign head coaches vying for the position, Gambhir's name has been gaining momentum as a potential replacement for Dravid at Team India.

Latest News

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Jun 02, 2024, 09:57 PM IST

Gautam Gambhir finally breaks silence on replacing Rahul Dravid as India's head coach, says 'there is...'
File Photo
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is currently in search of a successor for Rahul Dravid, and former India opener Gautam Gambhir has finally broken his silence on the possibility of becoming the next head coach of the men's senior team. Gambhir, who had previously chosen to remain tight-lipped about being considered the frontrunner for the top coaching position at Team India, recently made a triumphant return at Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) where he led the franchise to their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title in the 2024 edition.

With no notable foreign head coaches vying for the position, Gambhir's name has been gaining momentum as a potential replacement for Dravid at Team India. The deadline for applications for the head coach post of the Indian men's cricket team chief coach recently passed, and Gambhir has already garnered support from former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly to lead Rohit Sharma and the team after the T20 World Cup.

During an event in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Gambhir shared his thoughts on the possibility of succeeding Dravid, expressing his enthusiasm for the opportunity to join the Indian camp.

“I would love to coach the Indian team. There is no bigger honour than coaching your national team. You are representing 140 crore Indians and those across the globe as well,” Gambhir told PTI.

Speaking to students at Medeor Hospital in Abu Dhabi, Gambhir was questioned about the possibility of accepting a coaching position and leading India to victory at the World Cup, thus ending the nation's ICC trophy drought.

“I have not answered this question, although lot of people have asked me. But I have to answer you now. It is 140 crore Indians who will help India win the World Cup. If everyone starts praying for us and we start playing and representing them, India will win the World Cup. The most important thing is to be fearless," Gambhir said.

Rahul Dravid's tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team is set to conclude in June. Following the expiration of his initial two-year contract, Dravid was granted a short-term extension. The upcoming T20 World Cup will mark Dravid's final assignment with the Men In Blue. Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, Team India will commence their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5th. The team will then prepare for a highly anticipated match against arch-rivals Pakistan in New York on June 9th.

