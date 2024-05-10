Twitter
India

'Ramesh Awasthi Ke Samman Mein, Great Khali Maidaan Mein', top wresteler's road show for BJP candidate draws huge crowd

The roadshow, spanning approximately five kilometers, started at Chandrika Devi Chauraha and saw a massive turnout.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : May 10, 2024, 08:13 PM IST

In support of BJP candidate Ramesh Awasthi, international wrestler The Great Khali participated in a roadshow in Kanpur on Thursday. He confidently claimed that the BJP would win the Kanpur seat by more than 500,000 votes this time. Khali emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, India is progressing rapidly and is on its way to becoming a developed nation. He mentioned that over the past decade, the reinforcement of the Sanatan culture and increased brotherhood have strengthened the nation, predicting that the Modi government will secure a historic win with more than 400 seats, achieving a hat-trick in the elections.

The roadshow, spanning approximately five kilometers, started at Chandrika Devi Chauraha and saw a massive turnout. 

People flocked in thousands for a glimpse of Khali, enthusiastically greeting him at various points along the route. Riding in an open jeep, Khali's presence drew a large crowd, highlighting his appeal among the supporters.

During the event, Khali made a strong appeal for Ramesh Awasthi, urging people, especially the youth, to utilize their voting power for the country's development. He assured that BJP's victory in Kanpur is inevitable as the local populace is well-informed and not easily swayed. Khali reiterated his belief that Awasthi will win by a record margin.

After the roadshow, Khali also visited Awasthi's residence where thousands gathered to see him. He met with Awasthi's family and close associates, 

showing a special affinity for the candidate, highlighting their longstanding and friendly relationship.

Khali praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for elevating India's stature on the international stage. He recalled a time ten years ago when Indian prime ministers were not as prominently respected abroad. Today, Modi is not only welcomed but also sought after for guidance by international leaders. Khali noted the visible enthusiasm among the people of Kanpur and their love for candidate Ramesh Awasthi, emphasizing the high expectations for the upcoming election. He commended the Modi government for significant developments such as sanitation, LPG distribution, rural electrification, road infrastructure, job creation, the abrogation of Article 370, and the construction of the 

Ram Temple, which he described as historic achievements. Additionally, he lauded the government's support for sports, stating that no other country provides as much support, funding, and recognition to athletes as India does.

