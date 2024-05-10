Twitter
Justin Bieber announces wife Hailey's pregnancy, shows off her baby bump in heartwarming maternity shoot photos

Singer Justin Bieber announced his wife Hailey's pregnancy through an Instagram post on Thursday evening

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 08:05 AM IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in her maternity shoot (Images: Instagram)
In a heartwarming announcement, Canadian singer-songwriter Justin Bieber revealed that he and his wife Hailey are expecting their first child. The power couple got married in 2018 in a low key ceremony.

In a post on his official Instagram handle on Thursday (local time), Bieber shared beautiful pictures and a sweet video in which Hailey can be seen donning a gorgeous white-lace dress with a visible baby bump. In addition to expressing their love and affection for one another, the pair was also seen in the pictures renewing their wedding vows, which also appears to be a pregnancy photoshoot.

As reported by People magazine, the hitmaker and Baldwin tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, just two months after getting engaged in the Bahamas that July. "They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone," a source close to the couple told People magazine at that time.

On September 30, 2019, the couple hosted a larger second wedding ceremony in front of family and friends. Bieber and Baldwin, who wore a custom off-white gown, exchanged vows and Tiffany wedding bands as the sun set at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

