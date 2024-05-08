Twitter
Google Pixel 8a launched in India, to be sold via Flipkart at Rs...

The phone has a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, as well as a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, said the company.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 12:00 PM IST

Google on Tuesday launched its latest A-series smartphone called ‘Pixel 8a’ that is available for pre-order in India on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

The device comes with Tensor G3 chip and features several new AI features, including Gemini and Circle to Search.

Pixel 8a is priced at Rs 52,999 for the 128GB version and Rs 59,999 for the 256GB variant.

The phone has a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel main lens and a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, as well as a 13-megapixel front-facing camera, said the company.

Pixel 8a also includes Super Res Zoom up to 8x and features like Magic Eraser, Night Sight and Photo Unblur.

It includes Real Tone to “accurately represent everyone’s skin tone in photos and videos”.

Gemini, Google’s built-in AI assistant, allows users to type, talk, and add images for various tasks.

Additionally, Circle to Search enables users to quickly find information without switching apps.

Pixel 8a comes in two new colours: the limited edition Aloe and Bay.

“Also available are the classic Obsidian and Porcelain options,” said the company.

The phone will receive seven years of software support, including security updates and Android OS upgrades.

