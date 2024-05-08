Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

Meet star, who grew up poor, identity was kept hidden from public, thought about suicide; later became richest...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

MBOSE 12th Result 2024: HSSLC Meghalaya Board 12th result declared, direct link here

Apple iPhone 14 at ‘lowest price ever’ in Flipkart sale, available at just Rs 10499 after Rs 48500 discount

Meet man who left high-paying job, built Rs 2000 crore business, moved to village due to…

7 Bollywood actors who are school dropouts 

This palace of India's last Mughal emperor turned into ruins

10 foods to boost immunity in summer

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Fardeen Khan reveals it took 25 dogs to calm Sanjay Leela Bhansali down during Heeramandi shoot: 'Whenever he...'

This superstar was in love with Muslim actress, was about to marry her, relationship ruined after death threats from..

Meet former beauty queen who competed with Aishwarya, made debut with a superstar, quit acting to become monk, is now..

HomeIndia

India

Air India Express cancels 80 flights as crew members go on mass 'sick leave'; apologises for disruptions

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the merger process.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : May 08, 2024, 11:07 AM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Air India Express has cancelled more than 80 flights and scores of flights have been delayed as a section of cabin crew members have reported sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the Tata Group-owned airline, sources said on Wednesday.

The airline, which is in the process of merging AIX Connect (formerly AirAsia India) with itself, is to operate 360 daily flights during the summer schedule that started in the last week of March.

An Air India Express spokesperson said the airline is engaging with the cabin crew members to understand the reasons for reporting sick and also apologised for the flight disruptions.

Discontent has been brewing among a section of the cabin crew at the low-cost carrier for some time now, especially after the start of the merger process.

The sources on Wednesday told PTI that more than 200 cabin crew are believed to have reported sick to protest against the alleged mismanagement at the airline.

The cabin crew shortage has resulted in the cancellation of at least more than 80 flights since Tuesday night and scores of flights were delayed.

Flight disruptions are happening at various airports, including Kochi, Calicut and Bangalore, they added.

The sources also said there was chaos at some airports due to the sudden cancellation of flights, including to overseas destinations.

"A section of our cabin crew has reported sick at the last minute, starting last night, resulting in flight delays and cancellations.

"While we are engaging with the crew to understand the reasons behind these occurrences, our teams are actively addressing this issue to minimise any inconvenience caused to our guests as a result," the Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement.

Apologising to the customers for the "unexpected disruption", the spokesperson said those impacted by the cancellations will be offered a full refund or complimentary rescheduling to another date. Late last month, a union representing a section of the Air India Express cabin crew alleged that the airline is being mismanaged and there is a lack of equality in the treatment of the staff.

Air India Express Employees Union (AIXEU), a registered union, which claims to represent around 300 cabin crew members, mostly seniors, had also alleged that mismanagement of the affairs has affected the morale of the employees.

The development at Air India Express comes a month after Tata Group full-service carrier Vistara witnessed pilot woes, forcing it to temporarily cut down capacity by 10 per cent or 25-30 flights daily.
As part of consolidating its airline business, Tata Group is merging Air India Express and AIX Connect, as well as Vistara with Air India.

On Wednesday, many passengers took to social media complaining about the sudden cancellation of flights by Air India Express.

"Guests flying with us today are requested to check if their flight is affected, before heading to the airport," the airline spokesperson said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Prince of Gwalior, who runs agricultural company, lives in palace worth Rs 4000 crore, he is...

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Superman: James Gunn unveils David Corenswet's first look as Man of Steel, fans say 'the suit looks so good'

IPL 2024: Here’s why CSK star MS Dhoni batted at No.9 against PBKS

ICSE, ISC results 2024 out today: Check Date, time and where to check

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement