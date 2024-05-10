Haldiram may get Rs 425790000000 offer soon, world’s biggest PE firm planning to…

Haldiram, one of the biggest sweets-and-savouries makers in India, may soon attract a Rs 42579 crore offer from a trio that includes the world's biggest private equity (PE) firm. As per a report by Live Mint, Blackstone Inc along with Temasek Holdings Ltd and Bain Capital Lp are planning to acquire a controlling stake in Haldiram Foods International Private Limited.

According to the report, the trio of PE giants is looking to get at least 51% stake in the Indian company at a valuation of Rs 66797 - 83490 crore. If the deal is successful, it would be one of India's largest PE deals in India’s consumer segment.

To recall, Tata Group was also interested in buying a controlling stake in Haldiram a few months ago. According to a report by Reuters, Haldiram’s valued itself at Rs 83,126 crore at that time. This means to get control of Haldiram’s, Tata Group had to pay a huge sum of Rs 42,394 crore and it was not comfortable with that.

Nagpur-based Haldiram Foods International Private Limited reported a revenue of Rs 3,622 crore in FY22, while its sister entity Haldiram Snacks Private Limited registered earnings of Rs 5,248 crore. For those who are unaware, Haldiram's was founded in 1937 and became a hit because of its crispy "bhujia" snack.