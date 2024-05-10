Watch: Women's epic dance to Sapna Chaudhry's 'Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal' on Amsterdam's streets wins internet

King's Day, the vibrant annual tribute to King Willem-Alexander's birthday in the Netherlands, took an unforeseen turn this year. A video capturing the festivities in Amsterdam has gone viral, showcasing a large crowd enthusiastically dancing to the lively Haryanavi hit song "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" by singer D C Madana and featuring Sapna Choudhary. Both locals and tourists, adorned in traditional orange attire to honor King's Day, were seen joyfully grooving to the infectious beats of this catchy Haryanvi track.

The video, titled "When Sapna Choudhary's fever hit Amsterdam streets," has quickly gained immense popularity, highlighting the growing global influence of Indian music.

Released in 2022, "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" is widely acclaimed for its upbeat rhythm and Sapna Choudhary's signature dance moves. The music video, known for her dynamic performance, continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Instagram users have chimed in with their reactions to the viral video:

"Happy for them who are enjoying their time there. Nice music," commented one user, expressing their joy for the celebratory atmosphere.

Another user remarked, "Some people know how to live, and others know how to criticize. Simple," reflecting on the diversity of perspectives.

A third user observed, "The whole world is grooving on Indian songs," emphasizing the global appeal of Indian music.