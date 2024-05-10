Meet actress who confirmed divorce, removed all photos with husband from Instagram, not Deepika Padukone

In the Indian film industry, the news of a couple's divorce is not uncommon. Recently, rumors of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's divorce were doing the rounds after the former deleted all his wedding photos from his Instagram account. However, these rumours were soon refuted with sources close to the couple saying that they are in a happy place. Today, we will tell you about another actress who is currently embroiled in a controversy around her divorce.

We are talking about none other than Malayalam film actress Rekhitha R Kurup, better known by her stage name Bhamaa, who recently ended her marriage with businessman Arun Jagadish. She announced the news with a subtle Instagram caption that read, "I never knew how strong I was, until I became a single mom, and being strong was the only choice I had. Me and my Girl."

Bhamaa captioned the photo of her and her daughter with the news of her alleged divorce. Let us tell you that Bhamaa made her film debut in 2007 with the Malayalam film 'Nivedyam', directed by A. K. Lohithadas. She has worked in over 42 films in her career. Before entering into the film industry, Bhamaa was the host of a show on Surya TV titled 'Thaali'.

She was last seen in the 2018 film 'Khilafath'.

It is noteworthy that after marriage, it was rumored that the 35-year-old actress would leave the film industry and join her husband's business. Bhamaa also started her own clothing brand.

Bhamaa tied the knot with Arun Jagadish, a businessman from Chennithala, in a traditional Hindu ceremony in 2020. The couple have a daughter named Gowri. The couple is now separated after just 4 years of marriage. There are speculations but no concrete reason for their divorce has been revealed so far.