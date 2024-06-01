Mandi Lok Sabha Election Exit Poll Live: Kangana Ranaut to defeat Vikramaditya Singh, predicts India Today-Axis My India

Kangana Ranaut is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi. Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh.

Polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 took place in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi today (June 1). The Congress party has fielded Vikramaditya Singh against Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) candidate actor Kangana Ranaut. Kangana Ranaut is making her political debut by contesting elections from her hometown Mandi.

Vikramaditya Singh is the son of the six-time chief minister Virbhadra Singh and Himachal Pradesh unit chief Pratibha Singh. He had made headlines when he resigned as a minister in Himachal Pradesh in late February. His decision sparked a crisis within the state government, highlighting tensions within the Congress leadership. In the 2021 Lok Sabha bypoll, Singh campaigned in support of his mother.

According to India Today-Axis My India Exit Poll 2024, Kangana Ranaut is most likely to win her debut election from the Lok Sabha constituency of Mandi.