Watch: Janhvi Kapoor feeds rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya at Anant-Radhika's cruise bash, fans say 'get married'

In the viral video from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's second pre-wedding festivity in Italy, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen feeding her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya,

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash in Italy began on May 29 and concluded on June 1. Bollywood celebrities attended the cruise party for the couple's second pre-wedding celebration in Italy.

Several videos and photos from the cruise are going viral. In one clip, Janhvi Kapoor is seen feeding her rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya. Fans have been adoring the couple since the video surfaced on social media.

One of the social media users wrote, "get married guys." The second one said, "so cute." Meanwhile, the main ceremonies will commence on Friday, July 12, with the auspicious Shubh Vivah or wedding function.

Regarding the wedding event, guests are encouraged to embrace the spirit of the occasion by dressing in traditional Indian attire. The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad, where attendees will receive divine blessings. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14. For this grand occasion, guests have been asked to dress in 'Indian chic.'

Radhika Merchant, daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and entrepreneur Shaila Merchant, is set to join the Ambani family, marking a union of two prominent industrialist families. Earlier this year, the couple hosted a series of pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar, which saw a star-studded guest list from around the globe.

(With inputs from ANI)

