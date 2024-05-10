Yodha OTT release: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani's hostage rescue drama releases online, here's where you can watch

Yodha, the hostage rescue drama starring Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, has released on OTT

Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani-starrer hostage rescue drama Yodha has released online officially. The film, which was released theatrically on March 15 this year, is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the platform announced on Friday. The film is available on the platform from Friday midnight as per information received.

On Friday, Prime Video announced the global streaming premiere of the action-thriller film Yodha. This also marks the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Production, which has produced the film. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, the thrilling action-drama is directed by the debutant director duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Yodha follows the story of a formidable soldier, Arun Katyal (Sidharth Malhotra), leading an elite task force that is called upon to handle situations and missions no one else can. But when a mission goes horribly wrong, the blame is pinned on Arun, and he’s relieved from duty. Years later, when he finds himself on a flight that is hijacked mid-air, suspicion looms over his presence on the passenger list. Is he out for payback, or will this coincidence enable him to redeem himself from the disgraceful dismissal? This sets the stage for a pulsating suspenseful action thriller with high-octane action sequences that will keep the audiences on the edge of their seats.

Yodha was released in theatres on March 15. But despite positive reviews from critics, the film underperformed at the box office. Made on a budget of Rs 55 crore, it grossed Rs 53 crore worldwide and just Rs 35 crore net in India.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.