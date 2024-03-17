Yodha box office collection day 2: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani film shows slight growth, earns Rs 5.75 crore

On Saturday, Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani's movie showed a slight growth and is expected to collect Rs 5.75 crore at box office.

Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna, and Disha Patani's movie Yodha, which was highly anticipated, hit the theatres on Friday. However, the film didn't do well at the box office on its first day and earned only Rs 4.1 crore.

On Saturday, the film showed a slight growth. According to Sacnilk.com, Yodha, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, is expected to make Rs 5.75 crore on day 2. In Yodha, Sidharth Malhotra plays the role of an off-duty soldier who is on a passenger plane hijacked by terrorists. He plans to defeat the hijackers and ensure the safety of the passengers when the plane's engine fails. This action-packed movie also features Disha Patani, Raashi Khanna, Tanuj Virwani, and others.

Yodha clashed at the box office with Bastar: The Naxal Story, the political drama film that reunites the team of The Kerala Story - actress Adah Sharma, director Sudipto Sen, and producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah. Based on the Naxalite–Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh, Bastar also stars Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta and Raima Sen in pivotal roles.

Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Suhail Nayyar-starrer mystery thriller film Murder Mubarak also released on March 15 on Netflix. The film is directed by Homi Adajania, who has previously helmed Being Cyrus, Finding Fanny, Cocktail, and Angrezi Medium.

