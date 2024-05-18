Twitter
Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 23323 crore net worth, who leads Rs 30700 crore company, her father is…

Business

Meet daughter of billionaire with Rs 23323 crore net worth, who leads Rs 30700 crore company, her father is…

Farah Malik Bhanji is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik who is the Chairman of Metro Brands. As of now, Rafique Malik holds a massive net worth of approximately $2.8 billion (Rs 23323 crore approximately).

Pavan Naidu

Updated : May 18, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

Inheriting a successful family business can be both a privilege and a challenge. While many people get the opportunity to take over their parent's thriving enterprises, it does not automatically guarantee success. However, some who take over the family business steer it to remarkable growth. Such is the story of Farah Malik Bhanji who is the Managing Director of the popular footwear company, 'Metro Brands.' 

Notably, Farah is the daughter of billionaire Rafique Malik who is the Chairman of Metro Brands. As of now, Rafique Malik holds a massive net worth of approximately $2.8 billion (Rs 23323 crore approx.). His company is based in Mumbai and was founded back in 1955 by Malik Tejani, Farah's grandfather. Over the years Farah has led the brand to a remarkable success, introducing a new era of modern retailing. This iconic company is known for launching successful brands such as Mochi, Metro, and Walkway.

Farah has over 20 years of experience in the footwear industry. In the modern age, Farah has proven to be a game-changer for the company. Her innovative approach and forward-thinking strategies have propelled the company to next level. She initially started her career in the marketing sphere, then progressed to revamp the technological trajectory and supply chain for Metro Brands Limited.

Today, Metro Brands has more than 826 stores across over 192 Indian cities.

Under the guidance of Farah, Metro Brand which was previously known as 'Metro Shoes' boasts a market capitalisation of approximately Rs 30700 crore. 

Recently, Metro Brands also extended its partnership with footwear giant Crocs India Limited (CIL) with few changes in agreement terms. The renewed agreement grants Metro Brands exclusive rights to operate and own Crocs “full price” stores across the western and southern states of India. Today, the company operates over 200 exclusive stores of Crocs across India.

