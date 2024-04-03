Raashii Khanna reacts to Yodha's dismal box office performance: 'Everyone knows that the film...'

Raashi Khanna plays Sidharth Malhotra's wife in Karan Johar-backed action thriller Yodha. The film failed to make a mark at the box office.

Headlined by Sidharth Malhotra, the action thriller Yodha released in the theatres on March 15 and opened to mixed to positive reviews. However, the film didn't make a significant impact at the box office as it collected Rs 34.25 crore net in India and grossed Rs 51.50 crore worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk.

Raashii Khanna, who plays Sidharth's wife in Yodha, talked about film's dismal box office performance in a recent interview. She stated that people knew that evetually Yodha, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha in their directorial debut, will release on a streaming platform and hence skipped to watch it in the theatres.

Talking to IndiaToday.in, the actress said, "Maybe there's somebody who loves it, then somebody who hates it. There'll always be all kinds of people, but obviously, we want, when the film is released, a lot of people should like it. I think the challenge has been to bring them to theatres still, because now everyone knows that the film will be released on OTT. So that is a challenge that even people face."

"I also sometimes do it, but that's also because I am always occupied. But I know people, in general, are very occupied today, so bringing them to theatres is a problem. I don't think 'Yodha' is a bad film at all, so that's fine. I think every film has its destiny, and you just learn from it and then move on to your next. That's all we can do", Raashii further added.

Raashii made her acting debut in the Bollywood film Madras Cafe in 2013, and then starred in multiple Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam films. Yodha marked her return to Hindi cinema after 11 years. She also played pivotal roles in the web series Rudra and Farzi headlined by Ajay Devgn and Shahid Kapoor, respectively.

READ | Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Ranveer Singh refused to work in this Rs 100-crore film, it won two National Awards

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.