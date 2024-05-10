Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma credit Dil Dosti Dilemma’s success to its ‘no sex, family-oriented’ content | Exclusive

In an exclusive conversation, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma talk about the success of Dil Dosti Dilemma, share their experiences working with the Gen Z

Anushka Sen's young adult drama, Dil Dosti Dilemma, has impressed everyone and has been a success. The show garnered immense love and apart from Gen Z, what the audience is loving in the series, is the chemistry between Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, Tanvi Azmi and Shishir Sharma, who play the role of Anushka Sen's grandparents in the series, talked about the reason behind the success of Dil Dosti Dilemma and shared their experiences working with Gen Z on set.

Talking about the response since the show was released, Tanvi Azmi said, "This is the kind of show that needs to be talked about. I am getting reactions from very unexpected people. I mean younger people more than older people. So I suppose this concept of young adult series is working. People are enjoying it and binge-watching it. My neighbors told me, we are not OTT people but we binge-watched your series. This was the young lady who was working with her father and her father told me, please don’t do a series like this, our business will get affected if she sits at home and watches the series. I am really happy about it."

Shishir Sharma further added, "For me, a lot of older generation has messaged me and told me that the show is lovely, and the chemistry is just beautiful. My family and I watched it together and they all loved it."

Tanvi Azmi revealed her son's reaction to the series and said, "My 18-year-old son has gone nowhere near. Last year I was doing a lot of shooting and he told me, you keep shooting but nothing comes out anywhere. So now two of my shows came out back to back and I said now you sit and watch but he has his exams going on so I am not pushing him so much. But I don’t know if he is going to sit through the series because it is very sugary, a lot of wisdom, too much advice. I said, so don’t ask me now what I do and all."

Talking about the success of the show, Tanvi Azmi further added, "I think it’s catching on and people want to see some good, happy, family-oriented or nice, non-violent, no foul language, no sex. And why everyone likes it is because, what they are calling romance between Shishir ji and me, is actually just growing together and this is how ideally it should end up. I hope we have inspired the younger generation to understand that marriage can also turn out beautiful."

To this, Shishir added, "We played it very real. We were not superficial at all. It was so real that when we watched it, we felt that yes, they were the two lovable people in the world. I think the younger generation must understand that you have to be together to be able to sustain your relationship."

When asked about her experience of working with Gen Z (Anushka Sen and Kush Jotwani) in Dil Dosti Dilemma, Tanvi Azmi shared, "For me, I enjoy being around young people. Their energy, their vibrancy, and their take on life are completely different. As you are calling them Gen Z, all these young people were extremely talented, extremely hardworking, and respectful."

She added, "I have a different equation with people who are young to me, I enjoy them so much that I very often tend to become one of them. I know what my limits are, but I enjoy their energy and I enjoy them making fun of me for not being tech-savvy and I am constantly sarcastic with youngsters. So I think they enjoy being with us also. And because we had so much give and take going between us, they also caught on it. They became a part of us rather than us becoming a part of them and that worked very well for the show."

Shishir Sharma further added, "I just wanted to act like a child there. I was very happy on the set. Having Kush and Anushka helped me a great deal because I wanted to be one of them. Even when I am with my family, I have these traits of a child inside me that come out and everyone enjoys together. So It’s great fun to have youngsters around you."

Apart from Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, and Shishir Sharma, Dil Dosti Dilemma also stars Vishakha Pandey, Kush Jotwani, Akshit Sukhija, Revathi Pillai, Suhasini Mulay, and Elisha Mayor among others in key roles and is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

