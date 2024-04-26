Dil Dosti Dilemma review: Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani bring back SRK's old-school romance in fresh, feel-good entertainer

Anushka Sen and Kush Jotwani's sweet old-school romance steals the limelight in Dil Dosti Dilemma.

Director: Debbie Rao

Cast: Anushka Sen, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma, Vishakha Pandey, Kush Jotwani, Akshit Sukhija, Revathi Pillai, Suhasini Mulay and Elisha Mayor.

Where To Watch: Prime Video

Ratings: 5 stars

Anushka Sen has already won legions of fans with her performances in television shows like Jhansi Ki Rani, Baal Veer, and more. This time, she is back, with arguably her career's best performance in Prime Video's new outing Dil Dosti Dilemma. The feel-good entertainer is full of emotions, witty one-liners, Shah Rukh Khan-type old school romance, and social messages that will leave an impact on your heart and mind.

Dil Dosti Dilemma is a coming-age drama cum rom-com based on Andaleeb Wajid’s young adult novel, Asmara’s Summer. The show revolves around a rich teenage girl who is sent to her grandparents’ house as a punishment by her parents. However, she decides to hide this fact from her friends as she is ashamed to tell them about spending time in uncool Tibbri Road, a much more downscale area in Bengaluru. But, how things turn in Tibri Road for her and how she discovers love, friendship and explores her relationship with her grandparents is what forms the crux of the story.

The strongest aspect of the series is its writing, which not only gives you some relatable and compelling characters like the 'awesome threesome' of Asmara, Naina, and Tania (Anushka Sen, Revathi Pillai, and Elisha Mayor) but also gives the story a deep, compelling narrative by exploring all the characters and building them in an interesting, relatable way. The first two episodes tell the complexities of teenage friendship where Naina is struggling for social validation, Tania is trying to deal with her parents's extramarital affair and Asmara is just a rich, classist brat who gets whatever she wants. Initially it does give a little Never Have I Ever vibe, but as the story moves forward, it gets more authentic.

Anushka Sen is at her best. Except for her emotional breakdown scene (where she does come up short), the actress aces every emotion whether it is the old-school romance, the frustration of a rich brat, the cool, fun daughter, the trying-to-fit-in friend, or the warm-at-heart teenager. You relate to her character in every aspect. At times she gives Kareena Kapoor's Geet from Jab We Met, and sometimes Sonam Kapoor's Aisha vibe. But, despite being pitted against talented veterans like Tanvi Azam, Suhasini Mulay, and Shishir Sharma, she holds her ground firmly and captivates you with her charm.

Apart from Anushka Sen, choosing a favourite would be unfair, because all the actors in the series leave an impact with their performances. There is Kush Jotwani, who gives full Shah Rukh Khan vibes and leaves you gushing over his looks and one-liners. Veterans Tanvi Azam and Shishir Sharma ace the cool, modern but true to their roots grandparents, who love their granddaughter with their heart and soul. Young actors Revathi Pillai and Elisha Mayor embody the two strong-headed and stylish girls who have their own charm. Every performer entertains you to the fullest.

The way the story has been captured on screen will make you a part of it and will tug at the heartstrings. Director Debbie Rao has done brilliant work capturing the essence of Bengaluru and Tibbri Road, which will connect you to the beautiful city with the first episode itself. Apart from this, the use of a common rooftop for communication, small meet-ups, and romance takes you back to the times when romance was uncomplicated. The show will surely make you fall in love with the feeling of love and may even give you butterflies.

The smart one-liners here and there, like, “Jab dua kaam nahin aati, tab dhuaan kaam aata hai,” add to the lightness in the story. The show deals with classism without offending anyone and sheds light on the topic of self-discovery and personal growth. Every episode gives you a new learning like never judging a book by its cover, sometimes just talking to someone heals your problems, Sometimes it's not what it looks like. The most important one is even the youngsters teach the elders new ways to handle situations.

Dil Dosti Dilemma explores every relationship, whether it is Asmara's bond with her grandparents, her friendship with Ruksana, her love for Farzaan, or her friendship with Naina and Tania, with so many easy and thoughtful ways that you get hooked to your screens for what is coming next. the first season does leave you with so many unanswered questions and creates a base for the next season that it does make you feel a little sad and wanting for more. While it may not be without flaws and feel cliche to some, the series is a must-watch if you are looking for something refreshing. feel-good and full of love and friendship.