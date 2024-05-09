Twitter
Viral

Viral video: Brave mother hare battles hawk to protect her babies, watch

Mother hare courageously defends her babies from a hawk attack in a viral video, showcasing the power of maternal love and determination across species.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 09, 2024, 04:06 PM IST

In a heart-stirring display of maternal courage, a video capturing a mother hare's valiant defense against a hawk has gone viral, underscoring the indomitable strength of a mother's love.

The footage, which has been making rounds on social media platforms, showcases the harrowing encounter between the determined rabbit and the formidable bird of prey. As the hawk circled menacingly overhead, the mother hare, standing on its hind legs, fearlessly confronted the aerial threat, unleashing a flurry of defensive maneuvers to protect her vulnerable offspring.

With each swoop and dive of the hawk, the relentless hare adjusted her tactics, steadfastly shielding her young from harm. Despite the vast difference in size and power between the two adversaries, the mother's unwavering resolve proved to be a formidable adversary against the airborne predator.

Since its dissemination on Twitter a few days ago, the video has garnered an astonishing 13 million views, captivating viewers worldwide with its poignant portrayal of maternal devotion. Commentators have been quick to praise the hare's bravery and resourcefulness, highlighting the innate instinct of mothers across species to safeguard their progeny at any cost.

Among the myriad reactions, users have marveled at the hare's ingenuity in utilizing its tail to outmaneuver potential threats, with one observer noting, "Amazing how she uses her tail to confuse the snake and make it strike at that instead." Others have expressed admiration for the selfless sacrifice exhibited by animal mothers in the natural world, echoing sentiments of inspiration and awe.

"The maternal instinct to protect and save the offspring is truly something most magnificent and powerful," remarked one commenter, encapsulating the prevailing sentiment shared by many touched by the poignant spectacle.

