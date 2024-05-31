Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

Anil Ambani goes electric, heads to Mukesh Ambani’s party in powerful EV, price starts at Rs…

India's most expensive TV show cost Rs 650 crore, more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR; is called TV's Baahubali

Meet world's richest businessman ever, an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he had lent money to...

Cop performs CPR to save monkey amid scorching heat, viral video wins internet

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

India's most expensive TV show cost Rs 650 crore, more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR; is called TV's Baahubali

Meet world's richest businessman ever, an Indian, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, he had lent money to...

10 unseen images of asteroid captured by NASA

7 famous dishes that Mughals brought to India

Animals that can take down lion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Manmohan Singh Slams PM Modi, Says PM Modi Is 'Lowering Dignity of PMO With Hate Speeches

Heatwave In India: What Is The Reason Behind India's 50°C Heatwave? | El Nino Effect Explained

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Can BJP Surpass Its 2019 Tally Of 303 Seats? | BJP | CONGRESS | NDA | INDIA

Meet actor who had superhit debut, suddenly quit Bollywood at 27, had a secret marriage, now runs Rs 4700-crore company

India's most expensive TV show cost Rs 650 crore, more than Adipurush, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR; is called TV's Baahubali

Meet samosa seller's daughter, who used to sing in weddings for Rs 50 at 4, became star singer; now worth Rs 104 crore

HomeViral

Viral

Cop performs CPR to save monkey amid scorching heat, viral video wins internet

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Head Constable Vikas Tomar administered CPR to revive a lifeless monkey that had collapsed from heat exhaustion.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : May 31, 2024, 07:26 AM IST

Cop performs CPR to save monkey amid scorching heat, viral video wins internet
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

In a heartwarming display of compassion and quick thinking, a police officer in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, came to the rescue of a lifeless monkey that had fallen from a tree onto the premises of the local police station. The heroic act unfolded on May 24, when Head Constable Vikas Tomar of Chhatari police station sprang into action, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the distressed animal, which had succumbed to the scorching heat.

According to a report by The Times of India, Tomar, trained to handle emergencies, wasted no time in administering CPR to the unconscious monkey while his colleagues stood guard against an agitated group of monkeys nearby. With unwavering determination, Tomar tirelessly pumped the monkey's chest for nearly 45 minutes, occasionally providing water and rubbing its body, until signs of life began to return.

Following the successful revival, veterinarian Dr. Hari Om Sharma stepped in to provide further assistance, administering antibiotics to aid in the monkey's recovery.

A video capturing the remarkable rescue, shared by news agency IANS, quickly garnered attention online, showcasing Tomar's valiant efforts to save the distressed primate. In the footage, Tomar can be seen administering CPR and providing water to the unconscious monkey, eventually leading to its miraculous revival.

The heartening video, circulated on May 30, has since garnered widespread acclaim, drawing praise from viewers across various social media platforms. Users flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation and admiration for Tomar's selfless act of kindness.

Among the numerous responses, one user exclaimed, "This man deserves appreciation," while another echoed, "Hats off to the policeman." Many expressed sentiments of gratitude and respect, with one commenter declaring, "Humanity is still alive."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral Video: UFO spotted in New York sky during US Navy show, watch

Rajkot Fire Incident: Town planning officer, three other govt officials arrested

Gautam Adani eyeing stake in Paytm? Here's what Vijay Shekhar Sharma-led company has to say

Indian chess legend Praggnanandhaa beats world number one Magnus Carlsen, he is now…

World No Tobacco Day 2024: Know the date, theme, history and significance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Panchayat season 3, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Illegal season 3, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Avneet Kaur shines in navy blue gown with shimmery trail at Cannes 2024, fans say 'she is unstoppable now'

Assamese actress Aimee Baruah wins hearts as she represents her culture in saree with 200-year-old motif at Cannes

Aditi Rao Hydari's monochrome gown at Cannes Film Festival divides social media: 'We love her but not the dress'

AI models play volley ball on beach in bikini

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement