Cop performs CPR to save monkey amid scorching heat, viral video wins internet

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Head Constable Vikas Tomar administered CPR to revive a lifeless monkey that had collapsed from heat exhaustion.

In a heartwarming display of compassion and quick thinking, a police officer in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, came to the rescue of a lifeless monkey that had fallen from a tree onto the premises of the local police station. The heroic act unfolded on May 24, when Head Constable Vikas Tomar of Chhatari police station sprang into action, performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the distressed animal, which had succumbed to the scorching heat.

According to a report by The Times of India, Tomar, trained to handle emergencies, wasted no time in administering CPR to the unconscious monkey while his colleagues stood guard against an agitated group of monkeys nearby. With unwavering determination, Tomar tirelessly pumped the monkey's chest for nearly 45 minutes, occasionally providing water and rubbing its body, until signs of life began to return.

Watch: In the premises of a police station in Bulandshahr, a lifeless monkey, unconscious from the heat, by a police officer hours and gave water, saving its life. pic.twitter.com/OcHegw3iZa — IANS (@ians_india) May 30, 2024

Following the successful revival, veterinarian Dr. Hari Om Sharma stepped in to provide further assistance, administering antibiotics to aid in the monkey's recovery.

A video capturing the remarkable rescue, shared by news agency IANS, quickly garnered attention online, showcasing Tomar's valiant efforts to save the distressed primate. In the footage, Tomar can be seen administering CPR and providing water to the unconscious monkey, eventually leading to its miraculous revival.

The heartening video, circulated on May 30, has since garnered widespread acclaim, drawing praise from viewers across various social media platforms. Users flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation and admiration for Tomar's selfless act of kindness.

Among the numerous responses, one user exclaimed, "This man deserves appreciation," while another echoed, "Hats off to the policeman." Many expressed sentiments of gratitude and respect, with one commenter declaring, "Humanity is still alive."