Entertainment

'He should be arrested': Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes co-star Anjali aggressively on stage, netizens call it 'assault'

Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen pushing actress Anjali in the viral video. Netizens called it an 'assault' and demanded an action against him.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 30, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

'He should be arrested': Nandamuri Balakrishna pushes co-star Anjali aggressively on stage, netizens call it 'assault'
Nandamuri Balakrishna, Anjali (Credit: Twitter)
Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna has found himself in the middle of controversies for his behaviour after he pushed co-star Anjali at a live event. It was a promotional event for her film, Gangs of Godavari, where the filmmaker 'assaulted' the actress in front of a huge crowd, on stage.

The video is going viral on social media, and netizens are slamming him. Not only the social media users but also filmmaker Hansal Mehta called out Balakrishna for his behaviour. Hansal tweeted, "Who is this scumbag?" In the clip, he can be seen pushing the actress aggressively and scolding him. However, the actress started laughing, it seemed that she didn't want to create the scene. 

One of the social media shared the video and tweeted, "Appalling behaviour by Balakrishna and an understandable reaction by the junior artist who laughed it off, but the most horrifying part of this video is the crowd’s reaction to a blatant act of assault, cheering and hooting in approval." Another person commented, "For additional context: That actress has done more than 50+ movies. More than half of them as lead. Sad that this is the state of the industry and it hurts that there is no transforming this. Won't be surprised if there comes a pr spin on this."

Some people demanded that he should be arrested for assaulting the actress, another said, "What more to expect from cheap misogynist Indians who love those cheap movies too." “This man is a superstar, a successful politician and he’s on stage being cheered as he pushes a woman co-star… Balayya is a serial offender and never changes," said another person.

