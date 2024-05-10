Twitter
Bollywood

This actor moved to Hollywood after role in Amitabh's film got edited; worked in The Office, Prison Break, died after...

Ranjit Chowdhry has worked with Bollywood's biggest stars like Ashok Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rekha; but the actor moved to Hollywood after his role in Bachchan's Kaalia got edited.

Simran Singh

Updated : May 10, 2024, 04:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ranjit Chowdhry
    In Bollywood, films are sold through its leading stars. However, many times a supporting actor leaves a lasting impression on the audience and earns recognition. Today we will tak about an artiste, who became a popular character actor in the 70s and the 80s. Hailing from a filmy background, this award-winning actor has proved his comic timing by offering support to classic comedies. However, after working in Bollywood for a few years, this actor moved to the West and did some notable work not only on-camera but also off-camera. Today, the name Ranjit Chowdhry might not ring a bell, but as soon as you see his face, you'll recognise him through his memorable characters. 

    Ranjit Chowdhry's background

    Ranjit was born on September 19, 1955, in Mumbai, and he hailed from a family with a theatre background. He received his early education at Campion School, Mumbai, and started his acting career. His father is from a Gujjar background, while his mother, Pearl Padamsee, was a well-known theatre personality, drama teacher and actress on stage and film

    Ranjit Chowdhry's film debut 

    Ranjit made his film debut in Basu Chatterjee's Khatta Meetha (1978). His character of Homi Mistry's (Ashok Kumar) son, Russie Mistry, won praises from the masses, and he was later seen playing prominent parts in Hindi comedy classics such as Chatterjee's Baton Baton Mein (1979) and Hrishikesh Mukherjee's Khubsoorat (1980). Ranjit was considered a scene-stealer and was enjoying the fame, until...

    When a heartbroken Ranjit decided to move to Hollywood

    After appearing in Amitabh Bachchan's Kaalia (1981), Ranjit decided to move to Hollywood. As per the news reports, Ranjit, who played boot-polish boy in Kaalia had an extensive role in Kaalia. However, when the film was released, Ranjit realised that his character was cut short to one scene only. Ranjit felt betrayed and he decided to venture out to Hollywood.

    Ranjit Chowdhry's work in Hollywood

    In the early 1980s, Ranjit moved to the United States. He debuted in Hollywood by penning the screenplay and acted in Sam & Me (directed by Deepa Mehta). The film also won an honourable mention at Cannes in 1991. His other projects include, Denzel Washington's Mississippi Masala, Nicholas Cage's It Could Happen to You, Bandit Queen, Fire, Bandit Queen, King of the Jungle, and Bollywood/Hollywood. After proving her luck in films, Ranjit was seen in the international popular series. He played The Indian guy in Michael Scott's paper company in the iconic The Office (two seasons) and was even seen in two episodes of Prison Break. 

    Ranjiit and Amitabh's reunion

    21 years after Kaalia, Ranjit and Amitabh reunited for Sanjay Gupta's Kaante. In the ensemble crime thriller, Ranjit played a policeman and shared the screen with Amitabh and other cast members. 

    Ranjit Chowdhry's death

    In 2019-end, Ranjit flew down to Mumbai for a dental procedure. However, he got stuck in India due to the spread of COVID-19 and related lockdown. On April 14, 2020, Ranjit underwent emergency surgery for a ruptured ulcer in the intestine at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai. However, due to complications in the surgery, Ranjit died on April 15, 2020.  

