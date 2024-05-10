Actress Laila Khan's step-father Parvez Tak found guilty of murdering her and five others

Bollywood actress Laila Khan's step father Parvez Tak has been found guilty of killing her and five others, including her mother and sisters

The sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday convicted Parvez Tak for the 2011 murder of his step-daughter and actor Laila Khan, her mother and Laila's four siblings. Tak was found guilty of murder and destruction of evidence among other offences under the Indian Penal Code.

The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on May 14. Tak was the third husband of Selina, Laila's mother. The actor, her mother and her four siblings were killed at their bungalow at Igatpuri in Nashik district of Maharashtra in February 2011.

The prosecution's case was that Tak first killed Selina after an argument over her properties, and then killed Laila and her four siblings. The killings came to light a few months later when Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir police. The decomposed bodies of the victims were recovered from the bungalow later.

Born Reshma Patel in 1978, Laila Khan made her film debut in 2002 under the stage name Laila Patel in the 2002 Kannada film Makeup. However, she was critically panned for it. In 2008, she was paired opposite Rajesh Khanna in the thriller Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. The film was panned too and called one of the worst films of the year. Laila did not have a particularly successful career after that until her disappearance and death in 2011.

With inputs from PTI

