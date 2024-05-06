This Bollywood heroine was linked to terror outfits, disappeared, was found dead with family; their bodies were...

Pakistani-based-Bollywood actress Laila Khan was allegedly killed by his stepfather along with her mother and sisters.

We don't always know what's happening in the personal lives of Bollywood stars. What we see onscreen might not be the whole story. Even though their lives seem glamorous, their personal lives can be quite different.

One such example is Bollywood actress Laila Khan, who was allegedly killed by his stepfather. She was born as Reshma Patel in 1978, died on 30th January 2011.

Laila was a Bollywood actress who featured with Rajesh Khanna in the 2008 movie Wafa: A Deadly Love Story. She was reportedly married to Munir Khan, who was part of the banned group Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami Bangladesh. Khan, along with some of her family members, was reportedly killed in 2011 in Maharashtra.

On January 30, 2011, Munir Khan's family, including his wife, mother-in-law, siblings, and cousin, left Mumbai for their holiday home in Igatpuri. On February 9, 2011, Khan's mother claimed she was in Chandigarh with her third husband, Pervez Iqbal Tak, during a conversation with her sister.

After this, the family disappeared. Khan's father filed a missing persons report, and Bollywood director Rakesh Sawant, who was working with Khan, also filed a similar report. Later, Nadir Shah Patel, Khan's father, filed an appeal with the Bombay High Court on July 17, 2012, requesting the transfer of his daughter's murder case from the Crime Branch to the NIA, alleging a lack of prompt investigation by the former.

Khan's stepfathers, Parvez Iqbal Tak and Asif Sheikh, suspected members of terrorist groups, were implicated in the disappearance of Khan and her family. Police also questioned Nadir Shah Patel during the investigation.

Parvez Iqbal Tak was arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on June 21, 2012, in connection with another case. Initially, Tak admitted during interrogation that Khan and some family members were shot dead in Maharashtra in February 2011.

However, he later retracted his statement, claiming they were alive. Confessing before the Mumbai Crime Branch, Tak changed his statement again, admitting to intending to kill Khan's mother Shelina due to personal reasons. He claimed to have killed Khan and her family and buried them behind her Igatpuri bungalow. Asif Sheikh, arrested from Bengaluru, confessed to being involved in the killings with Tak. During the investigation, the police found six buried bodies believed to be Khan and her family members near her Igatpuri bungalow.

In November 2012, DNA test results confirmed that the remains found at Khan's Igatpuri farmhouse belonged to her and her relatives.

