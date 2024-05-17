Twitter
Watch: Kiara Advani makes stunning Cannes debut, mesmerises in white high slit gown

Kiara Advani represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women In Cinema Gala Dinner, hosted By Vanity Fair at Cannes 2024.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 17, 2024, 11:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Kiara Advani made her debut at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, and her fans can't keep calm about it. The Kabir Singh actress, who is one of the brand ambassadors of L’Oreal Paris, represented India at the Red Sea Film Foundation Women In Cinema Gala Dinner, hosted By Vanity Fair at Cannes.

Kiara shared a reel with glimpses of her time at Cannes on her Instagram. In the reel, she was seen arriving at the gala in a high-slit gown designed by Prabal Gurung. The Good Newwz actress paired the elegant gown with large pearl earrings. Kiara's social media post was captioned, "Rendezvous at the Riviera," fitting perfectly with the glamorous setting.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

As soon as the actress shared the reel, it went viral in no time. In an hour, the post got over 450K likes and 2500K comments. Kiara's fans hailed her debut as a 'solid entry' to Cannes. A fan wrote, "The most beautiful woman in the world." Another fan wrote, "Ohhhh what a beauty." One of the fans wrote, "Stunning Kiara." A netizen wrote, "Respect to Kiara Advani." 

The Cannes Film Festival opens on Tuesday night with the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's 'Le Deuxieme Acte (The Second Act),' starring Lea Seydoux, Vincent Lindon, Louis Garrel and Raphael Quenard. During the opening ceremony, Oscar winner Meryl Streep will receive the honorary Palme d'Or. "I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists, has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking. To stand in the shadow of those who have previously been honored is humbling and thrilling in equal part. I so look forward to coming to France to thank everyone in person this May," Streep said in a statement about this honour, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

