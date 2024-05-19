Twitter
Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Cow fight injures two girls enjoying street snacks, video goes viral

Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Viral video: Man sets up makeshift hammock on bus, internet reacts

Ex-sarpanch killed, couple injured in twin terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of polling for Lok Sabha elections

Janhvi Kapoor says she felt sexualised by media at the age of 12-13: 'There is a sort of character assassination...'

Janhvi Kapoor recalled the time when she felt sexualised by the media at a very young age when she attended an event with her parents.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 19, 2024, 09:34 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in the sports drama Mr. & Mrs. Mahi. The two actors sat down with the movie's producer Karan Johar to discuss about their struggles, career and upcoming film in a video shared on the Dharma Productions YouTube channel.

In the clip, the Dhadak actress recalled the time when she felt sexualised by the media when she was 12-13 years old after attending an event with her parents, Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, and her photos ended up on what "seemed like a pornographic site."

Janhvi said, "The first time I felt sexualised by the media, I think I was 12-13 years old. I went for an event with mom and dad and there were pictures of me online. Instagram and social media had just started to boom and I found pictures of me in what seemed like a pornographic site and boys in my school were like looking at it and laughing."

She added that constant objectification is "a very weird thing to navigate" but she has been doing the same for a very long time now. "I think I am very apologetic about where I come from and I need to get over that. I am sure other people deal with it in a much more different sense. I still think the way I am explaining it and my experiences of it are very privileged. But it was complicated. There is a sort of character assassination that a girl faces when she dresses in a way that makes it seem like she is comfortable with her sexuality", she stated.

Mr. & Mrs. Mahi is helmed by Sharan Sharma, whose directorial debut Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also starred Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. The upcoming sports drama releases in cinemas worldwide on May 31.

READ | Meet actor, who was once Aamir, Shah Rukh's rival, never became superstar, worked as hotel manager, is now...

