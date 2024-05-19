Meet singer, who wanted to become actor, was ridiculed, cleaned utensils at bar, is now among highest-paid musicians

Ed Sheeran started writing songs at the age of 11 and is now among the world's highest-paid musicians.

Born on February 17, 1991 in England, Ed Sheeran is one of the biggest global pop icons in the world today. Having sold over 150 million records worldwide, he is one of the world's best-selling music artistes. His songs such as Perfect, Shape of You, Bad Habits, Thinking Out Loud, Castle on the Hill, and others have topped the music charts across the globe.

Ed Sheeran came on the eighth episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, which premiered on Netflix on May 18. The singer enjoyed with the cast of the show including Kapil Sharma, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Kiku Sharda, and even shared some interesting incidents from his life.

The singer revealed that although he began writing songs at the age of 11, he wanted to become an actor. He told Kapil, "I originally wanted to be an actor, and I auditioned for this TV show. And it was acting with music. And I got down to, like, the final. I was, like, sixteen. I got down to the final ten people", adding that he had decided he would leave music if he gets the role and if he doesn't get shortlisted, he woud quit acting. Thakfully for the world, Ed was rejected from the show and he decided to pursue a full-fledged career in music.

When Kapil Sharma asked him the weirdest job that he has done before getting famous, Ed replied, "The only job I had was I worked in a bar, cleaning cutlery. They would bring in all the cutlery from all the people that had eaten. And then, I would wash it, dry it, that was it."

Ed Sheeran also shared that he was ridiculed several times in his childhood. The English singer-songwriter is now among world's highest-paid musicians with a whopping net worth of over $384 million in May 2023, according to Sunday Times Rich List.

