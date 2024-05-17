Twitter
Bollywood

Once bigger than Shah Rukh, Saif, this star rivalled Sanjay Dutt, one mistake ruined his career, died young suddenly

A bigger and more bankable name than Shah Rukh or Saif Ali Khan, this actor lost his stardom due to one bad choice

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 17, 2024, 08:23 AM IST

Siddharth Ray in Baazigar
The late-80s and eary-90s were a period of transition in Hindi films. Several new young actors were coming into the fray, trying to make their mark and connect with the audiences. Eventually, as the Khans, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn came to dominate the scene, several of these aspiring heroes faded away. One, however, met a much more tragic fate – death at the age of 40.

The story of Siddharth Ray

Siddharth Ray was born Sushant Ray. A grandson of legendary filmmaker V Shantaram, Siddharth came from a well-off family. His father was a noted economist. The actor began his career in films as a child artiste at the age of 13. Over the next few years, he worked in Hindi and Marathi films in small roles. His first major role as an adult was in Jhanjhar in 1987. He went on to do lead roles in films such as Panaah, Vansh, and Pehchaan. At this point, while not as big a name as Salman or Aamir Khan, Siddharth was considered more bankable than other contemporaries like Shah Rukh and Saif Ali Khan.

How Siddharth Ray lost his stardom

But one bad choice turned everything upside down for Siddharth. In 1993, he agreed to do supporting roles in films starring other aspiring stars. This led to him playing a minor character in Baazigar, which starred Shah Rukh. The film was a huge hit and helped Shah Rukh attain a good footing in the industry. And even though the film contained a hit song picturised on Suddharth, the actor hardly benefited from it. He had no work for years after this and only returned in minor roles in Bicchhoo and Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani. In 2002, he attempted a comeback with a major role in Pitaah, where he shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt, also on a comeback.

Siddharth Ray’s personal life and death

In 1992, Siddharth married Shanthipriya, a noted actress in Tamil and Hindi cinema. The two had two children together. But in 2004, Siddharth passed away suddenly after a heart attack. He was only 40. His last release was Charas, a film that also starred Irrfan Khan, Jimmy Sheirgill, and Uday Chopra.

