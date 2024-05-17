This actress quit acting after doing 7 superhit films, fell in love with superstar's brother, was murdered due to..

Priya Rajvansh was a part of the film industry for over 20 years and worked in many hit films such as 'Heer Raanjha' with Raaj Kumar, 'Hanste Zakhm', 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Kudrat' opposite Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, and 'Saheb Bahadur' opposite Dev Anand.

Many actors and actresses have achieved success in the film industry despite being a part of it for only a short time. Today, we will tell you about an actress who only worked in 7 films in her career but still enjoys a fan following, even 24 years after her death. We are talking about Priya Rajvansh who is well-known for her performances in films like 'Heer Raanjha' (1970) and 'Hanste Zakhm' (1973).

Priya Rajvansh was born in Shimla to Sunder Singh who was a Conservator in the Forest Department. During one of the UN assignments, Priya Rajvansh accompanied her father and joined the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA) in London.

When Priya Rajvansh was 22, one of her photos, clicked in London, reached Bollywood. Filmmaker Thakur Ranveer Singh then brought her to meet superstar Dev Anand's brother Chetan Anand who cast her in 'Haqeeqat' (1964) which went on to become a super hit and is considered one of the best Indian war films.

During the filming, Priya Rajvansh fell in love with Chetan Anand and the two began a relationship. From there on, Priya Rajvansh only worked in Chetan Anand films and started to take an interest in all aspects of filmmaking.

Priya Rajvansh was a part of the film industry for over 20 years and worked in many hit films such as 'Heer Raanjha' with Raaj Kumar, 'Hanste Zakhm', 'Hindustan Ki Kasam', 'Kudrat' opposite Rajesh Khanna, Hema Malini, and 'Saheb Bahadur' opposite Dev Anand. Her last film was 'Haathon Ki Lakeeren' which was released in 1985.

While Priya Rajvansh achieved a lot of success in the film industry, her personal life always remained full of turmoil which also became one of the key reasons for her untimely death.

Priya Rajvansh, who was in love with Chetan Anand, started living with him and after he died in 1997, she inherited a part of his property along with his sons from his first marriage.

Priya Rajvansh was tragically murdered in March 2000 in Chetan Anand's Ruia Park bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu. For her murder, Chetan Anand's sons Ketan Anand and Vivek Anand and their employees Mala Choudhary and Ashok Chinnaswamy were charged. The motive was thought to be her inheritance of Chetan Anand's property.

Priya Rajvansh died under mysterious circumstances and the four accused were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment in July 2002 but were granted bail in November 2002. Priya Rajvansh's murder remains unsolved even today with no real motive ever found or criminals behind bars.