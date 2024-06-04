Meet Anna Lezhneva, Pawan Kalyan's third wife, former Russian model, actress who met him at...

Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan married Anna Lezhneva in 2013, and the actor even adopted her daughter from her first failed marriage.

Telugu actor-politician Pawan Kalyan secured a resounding victory in the Andhra Pradesh elections. The Jana Sena Party (JSP) leader's historic victory in the state elections left his fans and family members delighted. Soon after the result, Pawan returned home, and he was welcomed by his wife, Anna Lezhneva.

Anna has been a great supporter of Pawan throughout his political journey. When he returned home, Anna performed aarti and even applied tikka on his forehead. The homecoming moment was captured and their video went viral on the internet. Let us learn more about Pawan's wife Anna Lezhneva.

Who is Anna Lezhneva?

Anna Lezhneva is a Russian model and actress. When she was shooting for the 2011 film, Teen Maa, Anna met Pawan for the first time. Soon they fell into love and dated for two years, before getting married on September 30, 2013. Anna is Pawan Kalyan's third wife.

Pawan Kalyan's previous marriages

The Gabbar Singh first got married in 1997 to a 19-year-old girl Nandini in an arranged marriage setup. In 2001, Pawan moved in with actress Renu Desai, and they welcomed a baby boy. Pawan faced immense backlash as he had not legally divorced his first wife. Later, the court granted him a divorce in 2008. His second marriage happened in 2009 after which the couple welcomed their second child. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2012.

Pawan Kalyan and Anna Lezhneva's kids

In 2017, Anna and Pawan became parents to a baby boy, Mark Shankar Pawanovich. She was already a mother to daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, for her first failed marriage. Pawan had accepted her as his own daughter and brought her up along with other three children.

When Anna Lezhneva and Pawan Kalyan's rumoured divorce made headlines

Last year, there was news that all is not well between Anna and Pawan. It was reported that the duo are living separately. It all started when Anna Lezhneva was not present at the engagement ceremony of Telugu star Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi. She also missed the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela, and that's where their separation rumours got fueled. However, the latest video shunned rumours again. After Pawan Kalyan won Andra Pradesh's state elections, Anna Lezhneva and Akira Nandan (son of Pawan Kalyan and his ex-wife Renu Desai), were seen greeting Pawan Kalyan's fans.

Anna Lezhneva madam and Akira Nandan at Pawan Kalyan's residence in Hyderabad.

pic.twitter.com/lfizABvA1r — Satya (@YoursSatya) June 4, 2024

