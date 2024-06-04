Alia Bhatt expresses joy, showers love on Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal's newborn daughter: 'Another girl who is...'

Varun Dhawan recently confirmed the birth of their daughter with a cute Instagram video and since then his industry friends have been showering love on the newborn and the new parents. However, fans were awaiting Alia Bhatt's wishes and the wait is now over.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram and sharing Varun Dhawan's announcement video, the actress expressed her joy over the birth of his daughter and wrote, "Joy, joy and pure joy,” Alia wrote in the message. She added, “Another little girl who is going to rule the world. Congratulations dearest Nat and VD,” she added, with a dancing girl and balloon emojis.

For the unversed, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan started their journeys together in Bollywood with Karan Johar's Student of The Year, which emerged to be a hit. After this, the duo were seen together in several films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, and Kalank and impressed fans each of the time with their chemistry.

Varun and Natasha tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2021. The couple announced their pregnancy in February with a beautiful picture in which Varun was seen kissing on Natasha’s baby bump. The actor captioned the post, “We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love.”

Earlier in the day, Varun’s mentor and filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his joy on social media as he took to his Instagram story and wrote, “My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you, Natasha and Varun.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Dhawan will be next seen in the movie Baby John which is a remake of Atlee's Theri and stars Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff and Sanya Malhotra along with others in key roles. Alia Bhatt on the other hand will be seen in the movie Jigra which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 27.

