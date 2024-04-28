Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

Aamir Khan shared a hilarious incident when Reena Dutta gave birth to their son Junaid Khan when he appeared in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Aamir Khan was the latest guest in the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, that premiered on Netflix on Saturday, April 27. In the episode, the Dangal actor shared that his ex-wife Reena Dutta slapped him when he was in labour during the birth of their son, Junaid Khan.

When the host and comedian Kapil Sharma asked Aamir if as an actor, he observes behaviour of people around him, the superstar replied that he notices that in strange situations and recalled a hilarious anecdote from his own life. The 3 Idiots actor stated, "Let me give you an idea of what I notice. It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena Ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by Reena Ji saying, 'Stop this nonsense!'. She was in immense pain. She even bit my hand."

"Later, I realized what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain, like what women go through during childbirth. I didn't even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena's face and when she was experiencing that pain, normally we think that a person's face would contort with pain but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious!", the actor further added.

Aamir and Reena tied the knot with each other and got divorced in 2002. They both share a son named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira Khan. They both were seen together at Ira's wedding with Nupur Shikhare in January earlier this year. The actor remarried in 2005 with Kiran Rao, but separated from her in 2021. They have a son named Azad Rao Khan.

