Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

Viral video: Rediscover childhood bliss with this nostalgic 90s birthday party plate, watch

Ever seen elephant playing cricket? This viral video will leave you stunned

IPL 2024: Sanju Samson, Dhruv Jurel fifties help Rajasthan Royals take down LSG by 7 wickets in Lucknow

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

Meet Indian genius behind world’s first smart calculator at 22, not from IIT, NIT, IIM, he is from…

Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory for Lok Sabha Elections 2024 training programme today; check routes to avoid

 10 foods that can cause bloating

9 times Bollywood actors sang songs in their own films

9 times Bollywood actors turned singers for their own films

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Not Paresh Rawal, this superstar was Rajkumar Hirani's first choice to play Sunil Dutt in Sanju, he rejected because...

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

Kangana Ranaut's biggest flop launched Union Minister's son, was pulled from theatres, ended director's career, earned..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Aamir Khan recalls ex-wife Reena Dutta slapping him when she was in labour: 'She even bit my hand'

Aamir Khan shared a hilarious incident when Reena Dutta gave birth to their son Junaid Khan when he appeared in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Apr 28, 2024, 06:33 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Aamir Khan was the latest guest in the most recent episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, that premiered on Netflix on Saturday, April 27. In the episode, the Dangal actor shared that his ex-wife Reena Dutta slapped him when he was in labour during the birth of their son, Junaid Khan.

When the host and comedian Kapil Sharma asked Aamir if as an actor, he observes behaviour of people around him, the superstar replied that he notices that in strange situations and recalled a hilarious anecdote from his own life. The 3 Idiots actor stated, "Let me give you an idea of what I notice. It was the day when Junaid was about to be born. Reena Ji was in labour. We were at the hospital. And as a good husband, I practised some breathing exercises. As the labour got intense, I tried to calm her down with it. But I got slapped, followed by Reena Ji saying, 'Stop this nonsense!'. She was in immense pain. She even bit my hand."

"Later, I realized what was happening around me. I noticed one thing when a person is in immense pain, like what women go through during childbirth. I didn't even plan this. It is just happening to me. I looked at Reena's face and when she was experiencing that pain, normally we think that a person's face would contort with pain but it is not that. When the pain is immense, the expression is of surprise. It is disbelief. A person is in denial. She could not fathom the intensity of her pain. That I noted as an actor. Later I said this to Reena when she came home with Junaid, and she was furious!", the actor further added.

Aamir and Reena tied the knot with each other and got divorced in 2002. They both share a son named Junaid Khan and a daughter named Ira Khan. They both were seen together at Ira's wedding with Nupur Shikhare in January earlier this year. The actor remarried in 2005 with Kiran Rao, but separated from her in 2021. They have a son named Azad Rao Khan.

READ | This flop film was headlined by star kid, actress quit Bollywood, made in Rs 65 crore, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet farmer's son, who lived in mud house, cracked UPSC exam in third attempt, secured AIR...

Billion-dollar bust or comeback queen?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: 88 seats across 13 states are going to polls today; check key seats, candidates

This show is first Indian series on Netflix to trend globally for a month; it's not Sacred Games, Delhi Crime, Jamtara

Mukesh Ambani lost 15 kgs without any workout, his secret diet plan includes...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

MORE
Advertisement