From Shahrukh to Rihanna: Pakistani students recreate Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding theme walk, watch

A video has gone viral on social media that showcases a theme walk organised by Pakistani college students

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : May 12, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

article-main
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the soon-to-be-married couple, recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a lavish three-day pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar. The event, which took place in March, saw the attendance of notable figures from around the world. It’s been days since the mega event but the festivities continue to captivate people's attention. 

A video has gone viral on social media that showcases a theme walk organised by Pakistani college students, cleverly titled "Ambani wedding magar thore saste mein" (Ambani wedding but on a budget). What's striking about this walk is its remarkably low budget of just Rs 1000.

In the video, a man impersonates Anant Ambani as he gracefully enters the venue with folded hands, followed by a woman dressed in a stunning pastel saree, portraying Radhika Merchant. 

The mimicry continues as various individuals emulate the arrivals of famous personalities who graced the Jamnagar event.

Towards the end of the video, a participant takes on the role of Orry and recreates the viral earring moment, joined by another participant portraying Rihanna. 

The video, which showcases the creativity and humour of the college students, has garnered widespread attention and appreciation on social media platforms.

