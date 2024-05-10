Twitter
Biggest pan-India villain has films worth Rs 1000 crore; not Sanjay Dutt, Prakash Raj, Vijay Sethupathi, John, Emraan

The biggest and most in-demand villain in Indian cinema right now has films worth Rs 1000 crore lined up in three languages

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : May 10, 2024, 07:49 AM IST

India's biggest villain right now
Villains in the Indian film industry are no longer relegated to being played only by a handful of actors. Gone are the days when the likes of Pran, Prem Chopra, Ajit, or Amrish Puri monopolised playing the bad guys. Today, even the heroes are turning bad for the occasional film. And when a former hero does well as a villain, it invariably starts a chain reaction of him getting more such offers. It happened with Sanjay Dutt and now is happening with Bobby Deol.

How Bobby Deol became India’s most in-demand villain

Bobby Deol saw a resurgence to his career in the last few years, chiefly due to the success of his web series Aashram, which streams on MXPlayer. The actor plays a self-proclaimed godman with a villainous side to him. This role has earned him praise as well as success. He first played villain in an OTT release called Love Hostel, in which he played a contract killer. Sandeep Reddy Vanga then cast him as the brutal Abrar in his 2023 blockbuster Animal. The film and his impact as Abrar in just a few minutes of screentime turned things around for Bobby. Ever since the film released, Bobby has been signed for four different projects in three languages.

Bobby Deol’s impressive slate as a pan-India villain

Bobby Deol’s first (and arguably biggest) outing as a villain will be Suriya’s ambitious pan-India film Kanguva. The film, directed by Siva, is being mounted on a massive budget of Rs 350 crore and will be releasing in 38 languages across the world. It has been described as India’s biggest film ever. Bobby plays a ferocious tribal chief in the film and his first look from the look has created waves. Following this, Bobby will be seen as Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb in the Telugu film Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which stars Pawan Kalyan in the titular role. Many felt that Bobby’s Aurangzeb stole the show in the film’s teaser. Bobby also has a negative role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film, tentatively called NBK109.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bobby Deol (@iambobbydeol)

In addition, Bobby will reprise his role as Baba Nirala in the fourth season of Aashram. He has also signed another web series in Hindi – which marks Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan’s debut as a director and showrunner. Together, the budgets of all these projects are over Rs 1000 crore, making Bobby the biggest pan-India villain today.

