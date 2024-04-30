Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man, leading Azim Premji’s Rs 242000 crore firm, may get annual salary of up to Rs 580000000…

Man with sword arrested after attacking people in east London

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 4th death anniversary, shares unseen photos: 'Life can never be...'

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet man, leading Azim Premji’s Rs 242000 crore firm, may get annual salary of up to Rs 580000000…

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on 4th death anniversary, shares unseen photos: 'Life can never be...'

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

Then and now: How popular child actors of 2000s have changed

Amazing benefits of eating carrot

10 Indian actors who studied in medical college

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Meet Ujjwal Nikam, BJP's New Candidate Who Replaced Poonam Mahajan I Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Ujjwal Nikam In BJP: Lawyer Who Fought 26/11 Case, Replaced Poonam Mahajan | Lok Sabha Election 2024

LSG vs RR Highlights: Sanju Samson Shines, Rajasthan Royals Won By 7 Wickets I IPL 2024 Match 44

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Made in just Rs 8 crore, this film broke Sholay's box office record, was in theatres 20 years after release, not DDLJ

This Hollywood film on Hanuman has Bollywood stars, is set in India, but censor refuses its India release because...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional at The Great Indian Kapil Show, video goes viral.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Apr 30, 2024, 02:42 PM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

article-main
Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol at The Great Indian Kapil Show (Image: Screengrab)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, now Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are all set to grace Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. A sneak peek of the episode shows the Deol brothers breaking down while talking about their recent success and tough times in Bollywood. 

Sunny Deol recalled their journey in Bollywood and talked about their back-to-back success in Bollywood in 2023 and said, "We have been in the limelight since 1960 but for a lot of years we are constantly trying, yet somehow things were not working out. Then my son got married, and after that, Gadar 2 was released, before that my dad’s film came (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and we couldn’t believe how we got so blessed. After that Animal was released… fatte he chakde (it nailed it)."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Bobby Deol was further seen calling Sunny Deol a superhero and Sunny also offered insight into his relationship with his father and said, “My dad asks me to sit with him and talk to him like a friend. I tell him that when I tell you things like a friend, you start behaving like a father.”

2023 proved to be Deol's year at the box office, Dharmendra's pairing with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a superhit and their kiss in the movie grabbed headlines. After this, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 broke several box office records and became an all-time blockbuster. The year ended with another blockbuster that starred Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and without any dialogues, the actor won several hearts and now has an exciting lineup of movies planned. 

Meanwhile, Dharmendra starred in another super hit film this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Bobby Deol is all set to star as the antagonist in Suriya's much-awaited film Kanguva and Sunny Deol is all set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 backed by Aamir Khan. 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Taapsee Pannu says paparazzi 'press buttons' of celebs, reveals why she ignores them: 'If you shove the camera in..'

Kalki 2898 AD: Different tattoos on Prabhas' arms spark debate on social media, netizens ask 'blunder or double role?'

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni gets a new hairstyle ahead of CSK vs SRH match, check out

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement