Watch: Bobby Deol tears up as Sunny Deol talks about struggles, successes in Bollywood on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol get emotional at The Great Indian Kapil Show, video goes viral.

After Aamir Khan, Diljit Dosanjh, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor, now Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are all set to grace Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. A sneak peek of the episode shows the Deol brothers breaking down while talking about their recent success and tough times in Bollywood.

Sunny Deol recalled their journey in Bollywood and talked about their back-to-back success in Bollywood in 2023 and said, "We have been in the limelight since 1960 but for a lot of years we are constantly trying, yet somehow things were not working out. Then my son got married, and after that, Gadar 2 was released, before that my dad’s film came (Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani), and we couldn’t believe how we got so blessed. After that Animal was released… fatte he chakde (it nailed it)."

Bobby Deol was further seen calling Sunny Deol a superhero and Sunny also offered insight into his relationship with his father and said, “My dad asks me to sit with him and talk to him like a friend. I tell him that when I tell you things like a friend, you start behaving like a father.”

2023 proved to be Deol's year at the box office, Dharmendra's pairing with Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani became a superhit and their kiss in the movie grabbed headlines. After this, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 broke several box office records and became an all-time blockbuster. The year ended with another blockbuster that starred Bobby Deol as the main antagonist and without any dialogues, the actor won several hearts and now has an exciting lineup of movies planned.

Meanwhile, Dharmendra starred in another super hit film this year, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which also starred Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Bobby Deol is all set to star as the antagonist in Suriya's much-awaited film Kanguva and Sunny Deol is all set to star in Rajkumar Santoshi's Lahore 1947 backed by Aamir Khan.

