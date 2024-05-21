Delhi-NCR weather: Red alert issued in Delhi as temperature touches...

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert on Monday for Delhi and neighboring states, warning of extreme heat for the next five days, up to May 23. Temperatures breached the 47 degrees Celsius mark in various parts of the National Capital Region (NCR) on Sunday.



For Tuesday, the forecast predicts mainly clear skies with heatwave conditions in many parts of Delhi and severe heatwave conditions in other areas, accompanied by strong surface winds blowing at speeds of 25-35 kmph.



In its seven-day forecast, the IMD has advised taking "extreme care for vulnerable people" due to the heatwave. It recommended staying hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using oral rehydration solutions (ORS) or homemade drinks such as lassi, rice water, lemon water and buttermilk.

Delhi has seen a consistent rise in temperature, with Sunday recording a summer high of 44.4 degrees Celsius. This followed temperatures of 43.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and 42.5 degrees Celsius on Friday. On Monday, the capital experienced the second-highest maximum temperature, that was 3.7 degrees above the normal average.



Najafgarh recorded a high of 47.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, following a temperature of 47.8 degrees Celsius in the same area the previous day—the highest in the country so far this season. Other areas also faced extreme heat: Mungeshpur reached 47.1 degrees, Aya Nagar 45.7 degrees, Pusa 46.1 degrees, Pitampura 46.6 degrees, and Palam 45.2 degrees.