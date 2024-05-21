Twitter
Meet man, son of daily wager, did Rs 150 investment to survive, made Rs 30000000000 empire by…

After returning to India, he went to IIM Bangalore to earn an MBA degree. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, offered him the degree during his convocation.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 21, 2024, 09:19 AM IST

PC Musthafa with Mukesh Ambani
PC Musthafa’s iD Fresh Food is once again in the news as the platform has grown 100 times in the past two years. While speaking to MoneyControl, PC Musthafa revealed that the company earned Rs 500 crore in FY23 and the most of the sales are now coming via quick commerce platform. For those who are unaware, iD Fresh Food is popular for its idli and dosa batter. Although the company is now soaring new heights, things were always this way for PC Musthafa. Now running an empire worth over Rs 30000000000, PC Musthafa once made a Rs 150 investment for the survival of his family.

PC Musthafa was born in Kerala’s lower-middle-class family. His father was a daily wage labourer who used to earn Rs 10 per day by working in a ginger farm. To run the family, Musthafa and his siblings were compelled to do odd jobs like selling firewood in his village. He was just 10 years old at the time. After working hard, he was able to save Rs 150 and made his first financial investment. He purchased a goat and sold it to buy a cow for his family. Then, the family was finally able to survive as the milk from the cow earned them some money. 

Musthafa quit school after failing in class 6th. Later, a teacher helped him to return to school. Some savings and small investments then helped him to get admission to the National Institute of Technology (NIT), and pursue a degree in computer science. Thereafter, he got an IT job at Motorola and then shifted to Citibank in Dubai.

After returning to India, he went to IIM Bangalore to earn an MBA degree. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, offered him the degree during his convocation. Musthafa also became the youngest person to have received the Distinguished Alumni Award (DAA) in the history of IIMB.

During his MBA, Musthafa, in collaboration with his cousins, started iD Fresh Food to make dosa and idli batter in 2005. His own breakfast foods company delivered ready-to-eat packaged food with an investment of Rs 50,000. Later, they expanded and began supplying idli and dosa batter, which was a transformational move. Now the company is worth over Rs 3000 crore.

