HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Sunny Deol breaks down, cries on stage after Rajkumar Santoshi's statement on his career and talent at IFFI Goa

Sunny Deol was left unable to speak after Rajkumar Santoshi, his director in Ghayal and Damini, made this statement about his talent at a panel in IFFI.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Actor Sunny Deol showed his emotional and vulnerable side in a rare moment in public at the ongoing International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa on Tuesday. The actor was on stage for a masterclass session with directors Anil Sharma, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Rahul Rawail. Sunny was left in tears after a comment from Santoshi in his support. The video of the actor in tears has since gone viral.

On Tuesday, Sunny and the three directors took the stage at the 54th IFFI in Goa for a masterclass in filmmaking. During the session, director Rajkumar Santoshi – who has directed Sunny in hits like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini – said that the Hindi film industry had not been fair to Sunny and had not done justice to his talent. In a video from the session, the actor was seen wiping off his tears at that and sitting with the mic in hand, unable to speak. “I’m just too emotional. It’s no problem,” he says when the host asks him if he is ok. The crowd gives the actor a round of applause at the candour.

Director Rajkumar Santoshi then recounts an incident about Sunny and how him being emotional often plays up in the character he plays on screen. The other directors nod in agreement. Rahul Rawail has directed Sunny in Arjun and Betaab, while Anil Sharma directed the actor in the two Gadar films and Apne.

Sunny Deol delivered his first solo hit in over 20 years this year in the form of Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2. The film, which grossed over Rs 600 crore worldwide, became Sunny’s highest-grossing film. For a brief time, it even beat Pathaan’s record to be the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. However, it was overtaken at the top by another Shah Rukh Khan film – Jawan – after one day at the top.

