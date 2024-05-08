Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Alia Bhatt's face morphed on Wamiqa Gabbi in deepfake video, shocked netizens say 'this is so scary'

Tech innovator Khirod Chandra's journey: Revolutionizing financial services and device protection across borders

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

PBKS vs RCB IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet woman who studied in UK, moved back to India, now leads Rs 15000 crore company as...

Alia Bhatt's face morphed on Wamiqa Gabbi in deepfake video, shocked netizens say 'this is so scary'

Tech innovator Khirod Chandra's journey: Revolutionizing financial services and device protection across borders

7 reasons you should spend time alone

Weight Loss: Foods that have almost zero calories

7 Indian actors who are active farmers

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Arjun Kapoor wins hearts as he offers help to Delhi boy selling rolls after father's death: 'I salute this 10-year-old'

Sangeeth Sivan, director of Yodha and Kya Kool Hain Hum, passes away at 65

Meet actress who became sex symbol at 13, was told to sleep with superstar, boyfriend tried to sell their intimate video

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Alia Bhatt's face morphed on Wamiqa Gabbi in deepfake video, shocked netizens say 'this is so scary'

Check out Alia Bhatt's deepfake video and Wamiqa Gabbi's original video here.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 08, 2024, 09:31 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Alia Bhatt in deepfake video-Wamiqa Gabbi in original video
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With AI (artificial intelligence) taking over the world, it's also being misused on social media. Several deepfake videos, in which one celebrity's face is morphed onto another, appear on social media each day. The latest actress whose deepfake video has gone viral is Alia Bhatt. Alia's face has been morphed onto Wamiqa Gabbi in a video, which has gone viral on the internet.

The Jubilee actress had shared a video on her Instagram on April 27, in which she was seen posing in amusing faces. The clip was set to the remixed version of Amar Singh Chamkila's song Pehle Lalkaare Naal Main Dar Gayi. Wamiqa captioned it, "Your Premiqa is indeed a Chamkila fan." Wamiqa was seen wearing a beautiful red saree with a braid.

Last week, a video emerged online in which Wamiqa's face was swapped with Alia in the same clip. The video was shared by Alia's fan account named Unfixface with the caption, "Alia Bhatt face change with AI; how alia is looking in red saari." This video has shocked netizens as it shows how scary AI can be. The fan account has turned off comments after they were criticised.

Here's the deepfake video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sameeksha Avtr (@unfixface)

Here's the real video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wamiqa Gabbi (@wamiqagabbi)

The deepfake video has also been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. One Reddit user reacted to it. "This is so scary. It's literally getting out of hands", while another added, "Atleast this one looks fake & imperfect. There are dangerous morphings of many other actresses which looks perfect and real." "People were dissing Anil Kapoor when he got legal protection against AI on his work. But man was smart enough to know the consequences of not doing it", read another comment praising Anil Kapoor.

READ | This film bombed at box office, producer lost crores, director quit filmmaking, now listed in greatest films ever made

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Centre favours enhanced security, CCTVs in schools to tackle hoax bomb threats

Watch: Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal team up for hilarious RR meme, video goes viral

Weather update: IMD predicts rainfall, thunderstorms in several states this week; check full forecast

Meet man, who studied in US, worked as investor, now part of Rs 765000 crore company as...

Meet IIT graduates, who built Rs 6000 crore company, received Rs 900 crore from Hero MotoCorp, GIC, their salary is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement