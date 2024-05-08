Alia Bhatt's face morphed on Wamiqa Gabbi in deepfake video, shocked netizens say 'this is so scary'

Check out Alia Bhatt's deepfake video and Wamiqa Gabbi's original video here.

With AI (artificial intelligence) taking over the world, it's also being misused on social media. Several deepfake videos, in which one celebrity's face is morphed onto another, appear on social media each day. The latest actress whose deepfake video has gone viral is Alia Bhatt. Alia's face has been morphed onto Wamiqa Gabbi in a video, which has gone viral on the internet.

The Jubilee actress had shared a video on her Instagram on April 27, in which she was seen posing in amusing faces. The clip was set to the remixed version of Amar Singh Chamkila's song Pehle Lalkaare Naal Main Dar Gayi. Wamiqa captioned it, "Your Premiqa is indeed a Chamkila fan." Wamiqa was seen wearing a beautiful red saree with a braid.

Last week, a video emerged online in which Wamiqa's face was swapped with Alia in the same clip. The video was shared by Alia's fan account named Unfixface with the caption, "Alia Bhatt face change with AI; how alia is looking in red saari." This video has shocked netizens as it shows how scary AI can be. The fan account has turned off comments after they were criticised.



Here's the deepfake video

Here's the real video

The deepfake video has also been shared on the Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. One Reddit user reacted to it. "This is so scary. It's literally getting out of hands", while another added, "Atleast this one looks fake & imperfect. There are dangerous morphings of many other actresses which looks perfect and real." "People were dissing Anil Kapoor when he got legal protection against AI on his work. But man was smart enough to know the consequences of not doing it", read another comment praising Anil Kapoor.

