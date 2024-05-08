Apple launches new 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, redesigned 11-inch iPad Air, price starts at just Rs…

Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15.

Apple has announced the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, powered by the M2 chip. Now available in two sizes for the first time, the 11-inch iPad Air is portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. Featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance and is a powerful device for artificial intelligence.

The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air, which is perfect for video calls. It also includes faster Wi-Fi, and cellular models include super-fast 5G.

With a portable design, all-day battery life, Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard, iPad Air empowers users to be even more productive and creative. The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, along with starlight and space grey. The 11-inch iPad Air still starts at just Rs 59990, and the 13-inch iPad Air is a fantastic value at just 79990.

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The new Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad Air. It is available for Rs 11900, and Rs 10900 for education. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for Rs 7900 and Rs 6900 for education.

