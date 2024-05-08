Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ratan Tata’s younger brother lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he still owns…

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

Meet Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore a day, uses 20 phones at a time due to...

Apple launches new 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, redesigned 11-inch iPad Air, price starts at just Rs…

IIT-JEE topper with AIR 1 joins IIT Bombay, gets job with Rs 70 lakh salary, leaves it to become a…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ratan Tata’s younger brother lives in a 2BHK flat, doesn’t use mobile phone, he still owns…

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

Meet Indian genius, who earns Rs 5 crore a day, uses 20 phones at a time due to...

10 foods that cause bloating

7 foods to boost iron levels

8 natural drinks for weight loss

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

Meet Madhuri Dixit’s lookalike, who worked with Akshay Kumar, Govinda, quit films at peak of career, is married to…

Meet actor, who was once thrown out of set, beat up cops, then became popular villain; starred in Rs 1000-crore film

Imtiaz Ali reveals if Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan's breakup affected Jab We Met: 'They were...'

HomeTechnology

Technology

Apple launches new 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip, redesigned 11-inch iPad Air, price starts at just Rs…

Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15.

Latest News

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : May 08, 2024, 06:55 AM IST

article-main
Apple iPad Air with M2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Apple has announced the redesigned 11-inch and all-new 13-inch iPad Air, powered by the M2 chip. Now available in two sizes for the first time, the 11-inch iPad Air is portable, and the 13-inch model provides an even larger display for more room to work, learn, and play. Featuring a faster CPU, GPU, and Neural Engine in M2, the new iPad Air offers even more performance and is a powerful device for artificial intelligence. 

The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air, which is perfect for video calls. It also includes faster Wi-Fi, and cellular models include super-fast 5G. 

With a portable design, all-day battery life, Liquid Retina display, and support for Apple Pencil Pro, Apple Pencil (USB-C), and Magic Keyboard, iPad Air empowers users to be even more productive and creative. The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, along with starlight and space grey. The 11-inch iPad Air still starts at just Rs 59990, and the 13-inch iPad Air is a fantastic value at just 79990. 

The new 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Air will be available in blue, purple, starlight, and space grey, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations. The new Apple Pencil Pro is compatible with the new iPad Air. It is available for Rs 11900, and Rs 10900 for education. Apple Pencil (USB-C) is available for Rs 7900 and Rs 6900 for education.

Customers can order the new iPad Air today, with availability beginning Wednesday, May 15.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Tereko andar aana hai?: Varun Dhawan gets irritated after paps click photos during his visit to doctor in viral video

Soul Cages receives more than a million views within a month of its release

Andrew Spira spearheads revolutionary shift as universal basic income gains global traction

Manoj Bajpayee, Raj & DK start filming The Family Man season 3, fans say 'Srikant Tiwari is back'

How AI automation can streamline security and help with fraud detection for your business

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement