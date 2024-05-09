Rajpal Yadav says he did Kaam Chalu Hai 'to create awareness, meaning beyond entertainment' | Exclusive

Rajpal Yadav talks about his latest release Kaam Chalu Hai and why he chose the offbeat film

In his recent film Kaam Chalu Hai, actor Rajpal Yadav presented a rather different dimension of his performance to the audience. Normally known for his comic timing an energetic characters, in this film, Rajpal portrayed a man grieving his young daughter and waging a crusade against the system that left the roads filled with potholes. In an exclusive chat with DNA, the veteran actor reflects on this film and what made him choose the offbeat subject.

Kaam Chalu Hai is based on the real story of Manoj Patil, a Maharashtra man who has spent the last 20 years of his life filling potholes on roads himself so that others don’t have to suffer like he did when he lost his school-going daughter in a road accident. Talking about the opportunity to do this film, Rajpal says, “In my career, being a commercial actor, my identity is of an entertainer. When films like Kaam Chaalu Hai come to me, I feel fortunate as an actor. Here I have a real story and the chance to create awareness and meaning beyond entertainment.”

The actor says he has always made it a point to look for diversity in his work. “Whether it was theatre or film institutes like NSD, or even the last 25 years of my service in Bollywood, I try to diversify. I try and do meaningful films like Ardh and Kaam Chalu Hai,” he says.

But Kaam Chalu is more than just a film for him, says Rajpal. The actor says that he saw potholes on the roads and streets of his village growing up, which is why he feels the subject of this film and the message it wants to convey is close to his heart. “I have seen potholes on the road all around in my village growing up. In 2024, the whole world has big highways, and even our country has so many 8-lane and 4-lane highways, but even still, these potholes exist in some lanes and roads across India. I feel it is our responsibility as citizens to do something about it too. And this film is that initiative from my side,”

Directed by Palash Muchhal, Kaam Chalu Hai also stars Giaa Manek and Kurangi Nagraj in the lead roles. The film is currently streaming on Zee5. It has also been selected by IMPPA (Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association) for promotion at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

