Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Indian-origin man says Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed him...

Anil Ambani’s Rs 96500000000 Reliance deal still waiting for green signal? IRDAI nod awaited as deadline nears

Most popular Indian song ever on Spotify has 50 crore streams; it's not Besharam Rang, Pehle Bhi Main, Oo Antava, Naina

Did Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila? Imtiaz Ali reveals ‘he managed to…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Indian-origin man says Apple CEO Tim Cook pushed him...

Anil Ambani’s Rs 96500000000 Reliance deal still waiting for green signal? IRDAI nod awaited as deadline nears

7 reasons to eat one soaked anjeer everyday

Do mangoes raise blood sugar levels?

9 side effects of AC on health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Delhi Bomb Scare: Unattended Bag Found At Connaught Place Following Delhi School Bomb Threats

Lok Sabha Election 2024: Arvinder Singh Lovely Joins BJP Days After Quitting As Delhi Congress Chief

RCB Vs GT Highlights: Royal Challengers Bengaluru Defeat Gujarat Titans By 4 Wickets | IPL 2024

This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Did Diljit Dosanjh cut his hair for Amar Singh Chamkila? Imtiaz Ali reveals ‘he managed to…’

Most popular Indian song ever on Spotify has 50 crore streams; it's not Besharam Rang, Pehle Bhi Main, Oo Antava, Naina

HomeHollywood

Hollywood

This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Grammy winner Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his own father in 1984 after they had an argument at their home.

Latest News

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 07, 2024, 10:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

article-main
Marvin Gaye
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

American singer Marvin Gaye, a famous American singer, also known as the Prince of Motown and Prince of Soul, had given hit songs like Ain't That Peculiar and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. His song Sexual Healing won two Grammy Awards in 1982.

But sadly, Gaye was shot and killed by his own father in 1984. Today we will talk about his life, achievements and how everything came to a tragic end.

Early life:

Marvin Pentz Gay Jr. was born on April 2, 1939, in Washington, D.C. His parents were Marvin Gay Sr., a church minister, and Alberta Gay, who worked as a domestic worker. They lived in a public housing project called the Fairfax Apartments in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Despite its historical charm, the area lacked basic amenities like electricity and running water. Gaye and his friends nicknamed it 'Simple City' because it felt like a blend of city and country life.

Gaye was the second oldest of his parents' four children, with two sisters named Jeanne and Zeola, and one brother named Frankie Gaye. Additionally, he had two half-brothers: Michael Cooper, his mother's son from a previous relationship, and Antwaun Carey Gay, born as a result of his father's extramarital affairs.

Left Ari Force

After leaving the Air Force, Gaye formed The Marquees with Reese Palmer. Despite signing with OKeh Records, their single Wyatt Earp didn't succeed, and Gaye began composing music. They later became Harvey and the New Moonglows under Harvey Fuqua's direction.

Influenced by his father who was his role model

As a child, Gaye was deeply influenced by his minister father, which he later acknowledged to biographer David Ritz. He often spoke about how his father's sermons left a strong impression on him. 

Was killed by father

On April 1, 1984, Gaye tragically lost his life during a confrontation with his father, Marvin Gay Sr., at their home in Los Angeles. Gaye intervened in a fight between his parents and ended up in a physical altercation with his father, who shot him twice. Despite efforts to save him, Gaye succumbed to his injuries at the age of 44, just a day before his 45th birthday.

After his funeral, Gaye was cremated, and his ashes were scattered into the Pacific Ocean.

His father, Marvin Gay Sr., was initially charged with first-degree murder but later had the charges reduced to voluntary manslaughter due to a brain tumor diagnosis. He received a suspended six-year sentence and probation. Gay Sr. passed away in 1998.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Gippy Grewal reacts to Bollywood praising Diljit Dosanjh for Amar Singh Chamkila, supporting Punjabi stars | Exclusive

Richa Chadha reacts to netizen calling Heeramandi 'bakwas movie': 'Where did you buy...'

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 schedule announced; India to face Pakistan on....

Lok Sabha Elections 2024, Phase 3: Voting in 93 seats today, check list of key constituencies here

Sunny Deol credits this person for his, Bobby Deol, Dharmendra's career growth: 'We were not doing...'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Alia Bhatt wears elegant saree made by 163 people over 1965 hours to Met Gala 2024, fans call her ‘princess Jasmine’

Jr NTR-Lakshmi Pranathi's 13th wedding anniversary: Here's how strangers became soulmates

Streaming This Week: Heeramandi, Shaitaan, Manjummel Boys, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Remember Ayesha Kapur? Michelle from Black, here's how actress, nutrition coach, entrepreneur looks after 19 years

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement