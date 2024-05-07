This singer left Air Force, sang at churches, became superstar; later his father killed him after...

Grammy winner Marvin Gaye was shot and killed by his own father in 1984 after they had an argument at their home.

American singer Marvin Gaye, a famous American singer, also known as the Prince of Motown and Prince of Soul, had given hit songs like Ain't That Peculiar and I Heard It Through the Grapevine. His song Sexual Healing won two Grammy Awards in 1982.

But sadly, Gaye was shot and killed by his own father in 1984. Today we will talk about his life, achievements and how everything came to a tragic end.

Early life:

Marvin Pentz Gay Jr. was born on April 2, 1939, in Washington, D.C. His parents were Marvin Gay Sr., a church minister, and Alberta Gay, who worked as a domestic worker. They lived in a public housing project called the Fairfax Apartments in the Southwest Waterfront neighborhood. Despite its historical charm, the area lacked basic amenities like electricity and running water. Gaye and his friends nicknamed it 'Simple City' because it felt like a blend of city and country life.

Gaye was the second oldest of his parents' four children, with two sisters named Jeanne and Zeola, and one brother named Frankie Gaye. Additionally, he had two half-brothers: Michael Cooper, his mother's son from a previous relationship, and Antwaun Carey Gay, born as a result of his father's extramarital affairs.

Left Ari Force

After leaving the Air Force, Gaye formed The Marquees with Reese Palmer. Despite signing with OKeh Records, their single Wyatt Earp didn't succeed, and Gaye began composing music. They later became Harvey and the New Moonglows under Harvey Fuqua's direction.

Influenced by his father who was his role model

As a child, Gaye was deeply influenced by his minister father, which he later acknowledged to biographer David Ritz. He often spoke about how his father's sermons left a strong impression on him.

Was killed by father

On April 1, 1984, Gaye tragically lost his life during a confrontation with his father, Marvin Gay Sr., at their home in Los Angeles. Gaye intervened in a fight between his parents and ended up in a physical altercation with his father, who shot him twice. Despite efforts to save him, Gaye succumbed to his injuries at the age of 44, just a day before his 45th birthday.

After his funeral, Gaye was cremated, and his ashes were scattered into the Pacific Ocean.

His father, Marvin Gay Sr., was initially charged with first-degree murder but later had the charges reduced to voluntary manslaughter due to a brain tumor diagnosis. He received a suspended six-year sentence and probation. Gay Sr. passed away in 1998.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.