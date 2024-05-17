Viral video: People of this tribe walk on 10-feet-high sticks, here's the reason

The Banna Tribe in Ethiopia has captivated the world with their unique tradition of stilt walking, as showcased in a recently surfaced video.

In a world where walking on 10-foot-high stilts might seem impractical to most, the Banna Tribe of Ethiopia has seamlessly integrated this challenging skill into their daily lives. A recently surfaced video on X has shed light on this extraordinary tradition, showcasing Banna teenagers effortlessly navigating tough terrains on stilts.

Precautions taken by the Banna Tribe to protect themselves from poisonous snakes. pic.twitter.com/P4E0drblIJ — Figen (@TheFigen_) May 15, 2024

The video, captioned “Precautions taken by the Banna Tribe to protect themselves from poisonous snakes,” highlights one of the primary reasons for this unique practice. Stilts provide the Banna people with an effective means of avoiding dangerous encounters with venomous snakes and other ground-level threats.

According to the Tales of Africa website, the tradition of stilt walking among the Banna Tribe dates back centuries and is deeply rooted in their cultural identity. Historically, stilts have served both practical and spiritual purposes. Practically, they enable the tribe to traverse marshy landscapes, cross rivers, and move through muddy terrain with ease.

Becoming a proficient stilt walker, or Tewa, in the Banna Tribe requires years of dedication, practice, and physical strength. The stilts are crafted from sturdy wooden poles, secured with ropes and leather straps. Mastering the art of balance is crucial, and the Banna Tribe has achieved this with remarkable finesse. The video captures the Tewa's effortless movements, demonstrating exceptional poise and control.

Beyond mere walking, the Banna people have elevated stilt walking to an art form. Their performances often include dance-like movements, such as high kicks, jumps, and spins, adding an artistic flair to their cultural displays. They also wear bells around their ankles, enhancing the visual and auditory experience as they move.

As the world takes notice through viral videos, this unique practice stands as a remarkable example of human adaptability and creativity.